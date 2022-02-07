when and where to see Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner- Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi, correspondent from Beijing

The blue couple will play at 13.05 Italian gold against Norway, already beaten in the group: We are so happy and proud, a magical moment. The enterprise of a sport with 500 practitioners and 20 top athletes

Ten games and ten wins. And now, a stone’s throw away, there gold or silver in today’s final at 1pm. The Italian mixed couple of curling is the formidable surprise of these Games. Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner first dominated the round robin, exiting it in first position and unbeaten. On Monday they continued to wipe out their opponents with an 8-1 to the highly rated Swedes. Norway awaits them.

As is the tradition in curling, the exultation of the victors was very moderate, out of respect for our opponents: We have had a fantastic week so far, there was also a bit of luck, but we know that in sport we always need that, said the Trentino airman Mosaner. She admitted that she cried, after seeing the family on video connection and thus understanding that in Italy the Olympic cheering has discovered them, the policewoman Constantini: We are so happy, so proud of ourselves, a magical moment, a dream.

The most expansive on the rink, in this game on ice for people with cold nerves, was the blonde Swedish Almida, who at the umpteenth perfect play by Amos and Stefania let slip an ohihoi of surrender. Today in the final the blue couple will find Norway, already overtaken in the group. Power of the Games: curling in Italy arrives live on Rai 2 for the first time (all to say Forza Italia after the 13 o’clock news): and to think that only a few years ago this precision game with stones and brooms was known to us only for having inspired the very tender film: La mossa del pinguino.

In the history of Italian curling, which can only count out of five hundred regular practitioners and about twenty top athletes, so far the best result had been a silver of the women’s national team at the 2006 European Championships.

A splendid dream for the Azzurri. With only one regret for all the national teams who have arrived here in Beijing: curling is not only a sport but a social activity that thrives on rituals such as broomstacking. It means stacking of brooms or so it can be freely translated from English, or rather from Scottish, since the game originated in the British moors north of Hadrian’s Wall. Well, after the game, the opponents have the habit of gathering in front of a fireplace with a lit fire, putting the brooms all together and sharing a few rounds of celebratory drinks, to the health of those who prevailed and to wish better luck to the next one. opportunity to those who have lost. With the social distancing imposed by the coronavirus, even broomstacking has been frozen by the lockdown. But this Spirit of curling, imbued with kindness and respect, has found a way to shine just the same, these days. The mixed Chinese couple broke the ice of the American diplomatic boycott donating Olympic pins to Yankee opponents. Americans liked it very much: Honored to have received this magnificent sign of sportsmanship, they wrote on Twitter. More films will be needed to tell these sports stories.

