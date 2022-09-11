when and where to see the ceremony and all the nominees

The 2022 Emmy Awards that honor the best television productions will be delivered this Monday (September 12). The 74th ceremony of the American Television Academy will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the actor and comedian from Saturday night LiveKenan Thompson.

The event will begin at 9:00 p.m. (Argentine time) and will be broadcast live on TNT (dubbed into Spanish) and on TNT Series (in its original language).

The most nominated series are Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, Hacks, Building Kills Only, Euphoria, Ozark, The Squid Game Y Stranger Things.

all nominees

Best Leading Actor in a Comedy

Steve Martin (‘Only murders in the building’)

Martin Short (‘Only murders in the building’)

Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’)

donald glover (‘Atlanta’)

bill hader (‘Barry’ Nicholas)

Hoult (‘The Great’)

Best Leading Actress in a Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’)

Fifth Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’)

Kaley Cuoco (‘The Flight Attendant’)

Elle Fanning (‘The Great’)

Issa Rae (‘Insecure’)

Jean Smart (‘Hacks’)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

jodie eat (‘Killing Eve’)

laura linney (‘Ozarks’)

Melanie Lynskey (‘Yellowjackets’)

sandra oh (‘Killing Eve’)

Reese witherspoon (‘The Morning Show’)

Zendaya (‘Euphoria’)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (‘Ozarks’)

Brian Cox (‘Succession’)

Lee Jung-jae (‘The Squid Game’)

Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul’)

adam scott (‘Separation‘)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (‘Severance’)

Julia Garner (‘Ozarks’)

Jung Ho Yeon (‘The Squid Game’)

Christina Ricci (‘Yellowjackets’)

Rhea Seehorn (‘Better Call Saul’)

J. Smith-Cameron (‘Succession’)

Sarah Snook (‘Succession’)

sydney sweeney (‘Euphoria’)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Tony Collette (‘The Staircase’)

Julia Garner (‘Who is Anna?’)

Lily James (‘Pam & Tommy’)

Sarah Paulson (‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’)

Margaret Qualey (‘The assistant’)

amanda seyfried (‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’)

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Colin Firth (‘The Staircase’)

Andrew Garfield (‘Under the Banner of Heaven’)

oscar isaac (‘Secrets of a Marriage’)

Michael Keaton (‘Dopesick: Story of an Addiction’)

Himesh Patel (‘Station Eleven’)

sebastian stan (‘Pam & Tommy’)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (‘Succession’)

billy crudup (‘The Morning Show’)

kieran culkin (‘Succession’)

Park Hae Soo (‘The Squid Game’)

matthew macfadyen (‘Succession’)

John Turturro (‘Severance’)

Christopher Walken (‘Severance’)

Oh Yeong-soo (‘The Squid Game’)

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Connie Britton (‘The White Lotus’)

Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus’)

Alexandra Daddario (‘The White Lotus’)

kaitlyn dever (‘Dopesick’)

Natasha Rothwell (‘The White Lotus’)

sydney sweeney (‘The White Lotus’)

Mare Winningham (‘Dopesick’)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett (‘The White Lotus’)

jake lacy (‘The White Lotus’)

Will Poulter (‘Dopesick’)

seth roden (‘Pam & Tommy’)

Peter Sarsgarard (‘Dopesick’)

Michael Stuhlbarg (‘Dopesick’)

steve zahn (‘The White Lotus’)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Brody (‘Succession’)

james cromwell (‘Succession’)

colman sunday (‘Euphoria’)

Arian Moayed (‘Succession’)

Tom Pelphrey (‘Ozarks’)

Alexander Skarsgard (‘Succession’)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis (‘Succession’)

Marcia Gay Harden (‘The Morning Show’)

Martha Kelly (‘Euphoria’)

Sanaa Lathan (‘Succession’)

Harriet Walter (‘Succession’)

Lee You-mi (‘The Squid Game’)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy

Jerrod Carmichael (‘Saturday night Live’)

bill hader (‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’)

James Lance (‘Ted Lasso’)

Nathan Lane (‘Only Murders in The Building’)

Christopher McDonald (‘Hacks’)

Sam Richardson (‘Ted Lasso’)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy

Jane Adams (‘Hacks’)

Harriet SansomHarris (‘Hacks’)

best miniseries

‘Only Murders In The Building’

‘Hacks’

‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’

‘Who is Anna?’

‘Pam & Tommy’

‘The White Lotus’

best comedy

Barry Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only murders in the building

ted lasso

What we do in the shadows

Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Best Drama Series

‘Better Call Saul’

‘Euphoria’ ‘Ozarks’

‘Separation’

‘The squid game’

‘Stranger Things’

‘Succession’

‘Yellowjackets’

best TV movie

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’

‘Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon’

‘The Survivors’

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’

Best Variety and Talk Show

‘The Daily Show’

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

‘Last Week Tonight with John Ikiver’

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

CJL