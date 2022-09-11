when and where to see the ceremony and all the nominees
The 2022 Emmy Awards that honor the best television productions will be delivered this Monday (September 12). The 74th ceremony of the American Television Academy will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the actor and comedian from Saturday night LiveKenan Thompson.
The event will begin at 9:00 p.m. (Argentine time) and will be broadcast live on TNT (dubbed into Spanish) and on TNT Series (in its original language).
The most nominated series are Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, Hacks, Building Kills Only, Euphoria, Ozark, The Squid Game Y Stranger Things.
all nominees
Best Leading Actor in a Comedy
Steve Martin (‘Only murders in the building’)
Martin Short (‘Only murders in the building’)
Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’)
donald glover (‘Atlanta’)
bill hader (‘Barry’ Nicholas)
Hoult (‘The Great’)
Best Leading Actress in a Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’)
Fifth Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’)
Kaley Cuoco (‘The Flight Attendant’)
Elle Fanning (‘The Great’)
Issa Rae (‘Insecure’)
Jean Smart (‘Hacks’)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
jodie eat (‘Killing Eve’)
laura linney (‘Ozarks’)
Melanie Lynskey (‘Yellowjackets’)
sandra oh (‘Killing Eve’)
Reese witherspoon (‘The Morning Show’)
Zendaya (‘Euphoria’)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (‘Ozarks’)
Brian Cox (‘Succession’)
Lee Jung-jae (‘The Squid Game’)
Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul’)
adam scott (‘Separation‘)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette (‘Severance’)
Julia Garner (‘Ozarks’)
Jung Ho Yeon (‘The Squid Game’)
Christina Ricci (‘Yellowjackets’)
Rhea Seehorn (‘Better Call Saul’)
J. Smith-Cameron (‘Succession’)
Sarah Snook (‘Succession’)
sydney sweeney (‘Euphoria’)
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Tony Collette (‘The Staircase’)
Julia Garner (‘Who is Anna?’)
Lily James (‘Pam & Tommy’)
Sarah Paulson (‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’)
Margaret Qualey (‘The assistant’)
amanda seyfried (‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’)
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Colin Firth (‘The Staircase’)
Andrew Garfield (‘Under the Banner of Heaven’)
oscar isaac (‘Secrets of a Marriage’)
Michael Keaton (‘Dopesick: Story of an Addiction’)
Himesh Patel (‘Station Eleven’)
sebastian stan (‘Pam & Tommy’)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun (‘Succession’)
billy crudup (‘The Morning Show’)
kieran culkin (‘Succession’)
Park Hae Soo (‘The Squid Game’)
matthew macfadyen (‘Succession’)
John Turturro (‘Severance’)
Christopher Walken (‘Severance’)
Oh Yeong-soo (‘The Squid Game’)
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Connie Britton (‘The White Lotus’)
Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus’)
Alexandra Daddario (‘The White Lotus’)
kaitlyn dever (‘Dopesick’)
Natasha Rothwell (‘The White Lotus’)
sydney sweeney (‘The White Lotus’)
Mare Winningham (‘Dopesick’)
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett (‘The White Lotus’)
jake lacy (‘The White Lotus’)
Will Poulter (‘Dopesick’)
seth roden (‘Pam & Tommy’)
Peter Sarsgarard (‘Dopesick’)
Michael Stuhlbarg (‘Dopesick’)
steve zahn (‘The White Lotus’)
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrian Brody (‘Succession’)
james cromwell (‘Succession’)
colman sunday (‘Euphoria’)
Arian Moayed (‘Succession’)
Tom Pelphrey (‘Ozarks’)
Alexander Skarsgard (‘Succession’)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis (‘Succession’)
Marcia Gay Harden (‘The Morning Show’)
Martha Kelly (‘Euphoria’)
Sanaa Lathan (‘Succession’)
Harriet Walter (‘Succession’)
Lee You-mi (‘The Squid Game’)
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy
Jerrod Carmichael (‘Saturday night Live’)
bill hader (‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’)
James Lance (‘Ted Lasso’)
Nathan Lane (‘Only Murders in The Building’)
Christopher McDonald (‘Hacks’)
Sam Richardson (‘Ted Lasso’)
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy
Jane Adams (‘Hacks’)
Harriet SansomHarris (‘Hacks’)
best miniseries
‘Only Murders In The Building’
‘Hacks’
‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’
‘Who is Anna?’
‘Pam & Tommy’
‘The White Lotus’
best comedy
Barry Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only murders in the building
ted lasso
What we do in the shadows
Abbott Elementary
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Best Drama Series
‘Better Call Saul’
‘Euphoria’ ‘Ozarks’
‘Separation’
‘The squid game’
‘Stranger Things’
‘Succession’
‘Yellowjackets’
best TV movie
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’
‘Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon’
‘The Survivors’
‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’
Best Variety and Talk Show
‘The Daily Show’
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
‘Last Week Tonight with John Ikiver’
‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’
‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
