When and where to see the red carpet? – The financial

The 2022 edition of the MET Gala returns to its traditional format and the May 2, the first Monday of the month. the stars of the show will walk the red carpet of one of the most important fashion events worldwide to show their modern and extravagant outfitswith a dress code based on Gilded Glamor, New York’s Gilded Age.

The most recent exhibition will have a continuation thanks to ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, which explores the american fashion roots. This tribute will be exhibited at the Metropolitan Art Museum from May 5 to September 5, 2022.

The film industry will recognize big names who collaborated, such as tailors, dressmakers and designers. The hosts this year will be Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Official Co-Chairs. They will be joined by designer Tom Ford, the editor-in-chief of fashionAnna Wintour, and Adam Mosseri, from Instagram.

Who is invited to the MET Gala 2022?

As is usual, the most important figures of the show are part of the guest list. It was revealed that the actress Zendayawho starred in the hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home, He can not attend for commitments in your schedule.

However, other possible attendees are: Andrew GarfieldZoë Kravitz, Megan Fox, Madonna, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Anitta, Ariana GrandeBritney SpearsNicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, Tom HollandHailey Bieber, Timothée Chalamet, Pete Davidson, The Weeknd, RosaliaOlivia Rodrigo, Miley CyrusGigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish or Harry Styles.

Where and at what time to see the MET Gala 2022?

The next Monday May 2 you will be able to witness all the details of the red carpet starting at 4:30 p.m. Central Mexico time. If you are a lover of fashion or clothing, you cannot miss this event.

The transmission will be given through channel E! Latin Americawhich you can find in the different cable television operators in Mexico.