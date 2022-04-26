When and where to watch the season 8 premiere

This Tuesday, April 26, the first chapter of the new season will be broadcast For: tania knight APR. 26. 2022

Come to the comedy bar The Stars, Good Nightthe long-awaited new season of this comedy series, which has already become one of the favorite nightly shows, with funny and endearing episodes that will make you laugh out loud.

This production of Gustavo Lozapremieres its new chapters by The stars starting this April 26, EVERY TUESDAY, at the end of the news ‘On Point with Denise Maerker’ (11:10 p.m. approx.).

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE CHAPTERS ON REPEAT IF I MISSED THEM?

If you miss it, you can also see the chapters on the official site 40y20.com every Wednesday.

HOW MANY CHAPTERS WILL BE TRANSMITTED?

This eighth season consists of 12 episodes.

In this eighth season, ‘The Sheep’ will teach you to ‘Paco’ that the new generations commit themselves in another way.

‘Tona’ she will attend a convention of domestic workers and as a result of that encounter she will be replaced by a stunning Cuban who will easily steal the family’s trust.

‘fran’ He will return from New York and at his reception party he will announce something very important.

‘Tona’ Y ‘Brayan’ They will take a step forward in their relationship. On the other hand, the history of ‘Paco’ Y ‘Dew’ will take an unexpected turn.

The endearing characters of Michelle Rodríguez, Mauricio Garza, El ‘Donkey’ van Rankin, Oswaldo Zárate Y Armando Hernandez.

