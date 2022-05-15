When and where will the Clausura 2022 finals be played?

2022-05-14

The Machine of Real Spain turned saturday in the first ranked team to the grand finale Honduran soccer in the Clausura 2022 tournament.

The royalty repeats in this instance just as the previous championship did with the Mexican Raul “Potro” Gutierrez and as in the Apertura 2021, the sampedranos will close at home for having finished the regular rounds in first place.

Now the coaching staff commanded by Hector Vargas You already know in advance when the two final matches of this contest will play, since it was established from the beginning that the first leg match will be on May 21 or 22 at the National Stadium, while the second leg will take place in San Pedro Sula on May 28. or May 29.

IT CANNOT BE AT THE MORAZÁN STADIUM

If there is no change in the established dates, Royal Spain will not be able to play their Grand Final match at home, at the Morazán stadium.

This because the Municipal Sports Institute (Inmude) months in advance, he rented the property for a concert to be given by the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solisbetter known as “El Buki”.