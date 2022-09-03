When and where will the “Great Winter Ball” of “Harry Potter” take place in Mexico City

Mexico City was chosen for ‘The Great Winter Dance’ (Photo: Instagram/@harrypotteryuleballcelebration)

Last September 1 Mexico City (CDMX) was chosen as 1 of the 4 cities in the world (along with Houston, Montreal and Milan) to host during Christmas Eve The Great Winter Balljust like you did Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) Y hermione granger (Emma Watson).

“Get ready for an evening of “well-mannered frivolity”“, what did you say mcgonagall (Maggie Smith), the Harry Potter: The Great Winter Ball will be co-produced by Warner Bros, Fever and Themed Entertainment as of December 1, 2022.

At the moment there is no specific location, although it is known that it will be in a historic area a few blocks from the Zócalo of the CDMX, the winter dance inspired by the tradition of Triwizard Tournament, just as the protagonists of the saga did in the Goblet of Fire (2005) will have great events for fans of the Fantastic world.

There will be several sessions per day and each will have one duration between 2 hours and 2 hours and a halfyou can choose between the following schedules: Tuesday to Friday, 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm; Saturdays: 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm; and Sundays at 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

However, people will have free time to enjoy the different activities that will take place around the experience. Tickets can be purchased from September 8 at 11 in the morning on the platform of fever, There is also a waiting list on the official site of: harrypotterwinterball.com

The experience is aimed at older than 12 years, however, those who are 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult, for the great event of the magical world it will not be necessary to comply with a dress code, but the organizers invite attendees to come with formal clothes.

“In this part elegant dance, but at the same time informal where there will be no lack of music, thematic delights and magical moments. Join a lively dance floor, enjoy delicious treats, and browse the market for gifts, wands, and robes. Feel free to show your house pride, or your school, in this perfect event for Harry Potter fans”, can be read in the description of the event.

Harry Potter He faces hard times, plagued by nightmares that make his scar hurt more than usual, later he is presented with the opportunity to attend the Quidditch World Championship, but something sinister is about to happen when the scar appears. Lord Voldemort.

dumbledore announces that hogwarts going to host the Triwizard Tournament, one of the most dangerous competitions in the wizarding world, a champion will be chosen from each of the three schools present to compete in a series of tests and win the coveted Triwizard Cup.

Harry is related to the Triwizard Tournamentafter a trap that would be discovered later, he insists that he has not entered his name in the goblet and that he does not really want to compete.

(Photo: Facebook/@Potterhead)

Meanwhile he is forced to participate and prepares himself for the ordeals of the tournament: avoiding the fire dragon, penetrating the depths of a great lake and entering a labyrinth that has a life of its own, as the film progresses, Harry shows interested in Cho Chang, who asks if he wants to accompany him to the Christmas dancein said dance Ron Weasley Y hermione granger they start to have problems because of the date of the young sorceress.

Harry and the other champions compete in the final task, something seems to threaten them, victory is in sight, but the closer they get to the end of the tournament, he and another partner are thrown by a portkey to a meeting with Voldemort.

