When and which countries play the playoff matches for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

(CNN Spanish) — The road to the Qatar 2022 World Cup continues. There are already 29 teams qualified for the top event in football, including the host, and the remaining three places will be defined in two playoffs scheduled for June and the European playoff postponed by the war in Ukraine.

Repechage between South America and Asia: who is Peru going against for the pass to Qatar 2022?

Peru won its match against Paraguay 2-0 on the last day of the South American qualifiers, with which it secured its ticket to the intercontinental playoff by going to Qatar and, incidentally, left Colombia and Chile without the World Cup.

Thanks to its victory against the Paraguayan team, Peru finished in fifth place and, with it, took the pass to the playoffs.

Peru will play for a ticket to Qatar 2022 against the winner of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia. Both countries were the best third of their groups in Asia, thus earning the chance of an extra match to reach the intercontinental playoffs.

The United Arab Emirates and Australia will play their match on June 7 in Doha (the capital of Qatar), according to FIFA.

The winner of that match will play against Peru on June 13 or 14 (still to be defined) in Doha. That’s where the ticket to the World Cup is defined.

Concacaf vs. Oceania: the second intercontinental playoff

On the one hand, Costa Rica was in fourth place in the Concacaf qualifiers, behind Canada, Mexico and the United States, and will seek its place in the World Cup in a playoff against New Zealand.

The New Zealanders thrashed Solomon Islands 5-0 in the defining match of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), for which they obtained the right to fight for a place in Qatar 2022 in the match of playoff

Costa Rica vs New Zealand will play for a ticket to Qatar 2022 on June 13 or 14 (still to be defined).

The European playoff

In addition to the intercontinental playoffs that give two tickets to the World Cup, the last playoff in Europe is also pending.

This quota will be played between Wales and the winner of the match Scotland vs. Ukraine. The key was suspended indefinitely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov said “we are supposed to play Scotland in June, as well as Nations League games, but we can’t think about them at the moment given the current situation.”

