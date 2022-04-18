When are blood glucose readings of concern? here’s how to figure it out, attention

For glycemia we mean the amount of glucose present in the blood.

THE levels blood glucose or blood sugar levels in the morning, before breakfast, should be minimal and then increase as you eat. Fasting blood glucose should be between 70 and 99 mg / dL.

When the glycemia it is too high we speak of hyperglycemia, vice versa, if the value is too low, we have hypoglycemia.

To check the sugars in the blood, you can contact a specialized doctor, go to the pharmacy or do it safely at home. In fact, there are machines, which allow you to always keep your blood sugar under control. Just put a little blood on a small strip and insert it into the special machine and in a few seconds you will see the blood sugar values ​​on the display.

When are blood glucose readings of concern?



If the result will be twice in a row greater than 126mg / dl then it could be diabetes mellitus.

Diabetes mellitus is a chronic disease due to reduced insulin production.

L’hyperglycemia it is often asymptomatic or scarcely symptomatic. Never symptoms that could appear are high urine output and thirst, fatigue, abdominal pain, mood swings, short temper, depression, dark spots on the legs, redness of the face, dry skin and difficulty in healing a wound.

You should book a visit to a specialist doctor when you meet fasting hyperglycemia, that is, if the fasting blood glucose value is between 100 and 125 mg / dl. Or when a high blood sugar when taking carbohydrates, blood sugar higher than 200mg / dl. Get checked by your doctor right away because they could be warning signs of diabetes or cardiovascular disease.

Treatment

To solve these problems it is advisable to follow one balanced diet, without the intake of many sugars. Do a lot physical activity, which helps to dispose of the amounts of sugar in the blood. If necessary, lose weight. Do not smoke or drink excessive amounts of alcohol and eliminate junk foods.