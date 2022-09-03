When are the 2022 Emmys: date and time

The celebration of the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards and the main novelty this year is that it returns to its usual headquarters in Los Angeles. The celebration of the 2022 Emmys will be broadcast live from Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, after two years in which due to the coronavirus pandemic it was moved to other venues.

The ceremony of these awards twill take place on Monday, September 12 at 8 pm local time and will last almost three hours and will air live on NBC and for free on the Peacock streaming service. The safest thing is that it will not be broadcast openly in Spain, although Movistar+ has been broadcast in other years.

The presenter of the ceremony

the famous comedian Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 Emmy Awards. Kenan won an Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for her work on the Saturday Night Live sketch Come Back Barack. He has been a cast member of the NBC comedy series Saturday Night Live since 2003, and he has starred in the NBC sitcom Kenan, which premiered in 2021.

His success began when was part of the cast of the sketch comedy series all that Nickelodeon. In 1996, she began starring opposite Kel Mitchell in her own comedy Kenan & Kel (1996-2000). Thompson has also worked on The Mighty Ducks, Good Burger and as the lead in the 2004 film Fat Albert .

The 2022 Emmy nominations

HBO Max has achieved 140 nominations in all categories so it would be the twentieth time that this streaming platform has obtained the most nominations. The streaming platform Netflix has been in second place with 104 nominations.

The HBO Max series Succession It has been nominated for 25 awards, including the best leading actor in a dramatic series in which two of its leading actors Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox will face each other.. A duel of the titans for the same prize. Jason Bateman for Ozark and Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul have also been nominated.

The series ted lasso Y The White Lotus have earned 20 nominations each and the comedy Hacks Y Only murders in the building 17. The Korean hit series the squid game has achieved 14 nominations for these awards, including the nominations for actors Lee Jung-jae, O Yeong-su, Park Hae-soo and HoYeon Jung. Other actors nominated in this edition are Donald Glover, Jason Sudeikis, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Amanda Seyfried, Sarah Paulson and Sandra Oh.