When are the 2023 Pan American Games, the other great event of the year in addition to the World Cups?

One of the most important sporting events of 2023 will be the Pan American Games, whose organization is borne by Chile as the venue is its capital city, Santiago. The multidisciplinary contest will take place between October 20 and November 5 with the participation of Argentine teams and athletes, many of which are classified and others will seek their ticket in the coming months.

As usual, the championship takes place one year before the Olympic Games, which in 2024 will be held in Paris, France. In this context, various disciplines will grant quotas to the highest event in world sport scheduled for between July 26 and August 11 of the next calendar.

The trans-Andean country, which was designated in January 2017 over Argentina and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, prepares to receive “the largest multi-sport event” it has held in its history, acknowledges the organization on its website. It had never hosted it before, although it did host a World Cup and it was in 1962 in a very different context from today with only 16 selected.

In Santiago 2023 there will be more than 8,000 athletes from 41 countries who will compete in 39 sports and some 60 modalities: diving, swimming, artistic swimming, water polo, open water, marathon, walk, track and field, badminton, handball, basketball 5 vs. 5 and 3 vs. 3; baseball, boxing, bowling, breaking, slalom and sprint canoeing; BMX freestyle and racing; mountain biking, road and track cycling; equestrian (dressage, jumping and complete event), sport climbing, fencing, water skiing, soccer, artistic, rhythmic and trampoline gymnastics; figure and speed skating; skateboarding, Basque pelota, modern pentathlon, racquetball, rowing, rugby 7, softball, squash, surfing, taekwondo, tennis, table tennis, shooting, archery, triathlon, sailing, volleyball and beach volleyball.

The nations that will be present with at least one representative will be Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Mexico, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Lucia, United States Saint Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela.

In total there will be 12 venuessome built especially for the occasion and others remodeled such as the National Stadium, which will be the epicenter of the Pan American Games and place of athletics. The Pan American Village where the athletes will stay is located in the Bicentennial Park of Cerrillos, where until 1967 the Chilean international airport operated. In addition, there will be activities that will take place outside of Santiago and the cities that will receive them will be Algarrobo, Viña del Mar, Valparaíso, San Pedro de la Paz (Concepción region), Pichilemu (O’Higgins), Quillota and Los Andes (Valparaíso). .

The Villa Panamericana de Santiago de Chile is being built in Cerrillos, in the area where an international airport previously operated James 2023

Santiago will also be the venue for the Parapan American Games for people with disabilities. Said event will take place after the Pan American Games, between November 17 and 26.

It will be the 19th edition of the Pan American Games, which for the seventh time will be in South America where its history began in 1951 with Buenos Aires as the venue. On that occasion, 21 countries participated in 18 sports. For the Pan American Games, it will mean event number seven because the debut was in Mexico City in 1999.

Delfina Pignatiello was the best Argentine athlete in Lima 2019 and retired after the 2020 Olympic Games Claudio Cruz / Lima 2019

In Lima 2019 the Argentine delegation achieved 101 medals: 32 gold, 35 silver and 34 bronze. It was the largest harvest in history in an edition not carried out in our country and was sixth in the medal table that dominated USA with 120, 88 and 85, respectively, for a total of 293. Far behind was Brazil with 171 podiums (55, 45 and 71) and third Mexico with 136 (37, 36 and 63). Yes ok Canada added 152 medals, only 35 were gold against 37 of the Mexicans and that is why it ranked fourth above Cuba (33, 27 and 38).

In the national delegation, the swimmer Delphine Pignatiello -retired at age 22 after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic- with three gold medals in 400, 800 and 1500 meters, three of the 11 medals that came from swimming and open water; the canoeing and cycling teams with six podiums each in their different modalities; the sailing one with seven; the ball game with eight medals; and rowing with nine.

