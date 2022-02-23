When are the Elections in Texas 2022: a guide to voting in the primaries | Your Political City Austin

AUSTIN, Texas. – If you live in Texas and you wonder when are the elections the 2022 in the state and what are the contests in which you can or should voteis guide He explains the electoral process clearly.
What are primary elections?
They are contests to decide from among a handful of candidates from the same party who will compete in the general election, on November 8, with the contender from another party for a certain position or seat.
Then, in the primary elections, the voters decide who should be the candidate of each party that will seek to win the governor’s seat in the general elections on November 8. The Republican gubernatorial candidate will almost certainly be Abbott and the Democrat will be O’Rourke, so the Texans will decide between the two of them for the governor in the November 8 elections.
The early voting period for primary elections is already ongoing and ends on February 25. If you were unable to vote during that time, you can do so on Election Day itself, which is March 1.
All the polling places in texas They will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. If you’re in line at a polling place before they close at 7 pm you can vote, no matter if there are delays getting to the ballot box.
In addition to the elections to choose the candidates of each party that will go to the general contest to seek a seat as representatives to the Federal Congress, there are seven state seats that are voted on in the primaries: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, agricultural commissioner, comptroller, and one of three seats on the Railroad Commission.
2022 Texas Gubernatorial Candidates
- Inocencio “Inno” BarrientezMichael
- CooperJoy Diaz
- Beto O’Rourke
- Rich Wakeland
**A Democrat has not been Governor of Texas since 1995.
Candidates for Lieutenant Governor Texas 2022
Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is seeking a third term. Five other Republicans are challenging him.
- dan patrick
- Trayce Bradford
- Todd M. Bullis
- Daniel Miller
- Aaron Sorrells
- Zach Vance
- michelle beckley
- Carla Braley
- Mike Collier
Candidates for Texas Attorney General
- George P Bush (Son of Jeb Bush and nephew of George Bush)
- Louie Gohmert
- Eve Guzman
- Ken Paxton (Current Prosecutor)
- Mike Fields
- Rochelle Garza
- Joe Jaworski
- Lee Merritt
- S. “T-Bone” Raynor
Candidates for land commissioner
The current commissioner is George P. Bush, but he is not seeking re-election because he is seeking the office of Texas prosecutor
- Jay Kleberg
- Michael Lang
- sandragrace martinez
- Jinny Soh
- Ben Armenta
- Victor Avila
- Dawn Buckingham
- Rufus Lopez
- Weston Martinez
- Don W Minton
- Jon Spiers
- Tim Westley
Featured races of candidates for the Federal Congress for Texas
- District 1 (Dallas area): Republican Representative Louie Gohmert, who currently holds the seat, announced on November 22, 2021 that he was withdrawing from the US House of Representatives and instead running for the office of Texas Attorney General in 2022.
These are the candidates:
Democrats:
- Gavin Dass
- Victor D Dunn
- Jrmar Jefferson
- Stephen Kocen
- Aditya Atoli
- Joe McDaniel
- Nathaniel Moran
- John Porro
- District 2 (Houston area):
These are the candidates:
- Daniel Crenshaw (current manager)
- Jameson Ellis
- Martin Etwop
- Milam Langella
- District 3 (Dallas area)
These are the candidates:
Democrats:
- Doc Shelby
- Sandeep Srivastava
- Van Taylor (current manager)
- Suzanne
- Cassimatis
- Har Jeremy
- Ivanovskis Keith
- Ricky Williams
- District 8 (College Station area): Republican Rep. Kevin Brady, first elected in 1996, is not running for re-election.
These are the candidates:
Democrat:
- betty bates
- Candice C Burrows
- Christian Collins
- Jonathan Hullihan
- Morgan Luttrell
- Dan McKaughan
- Jonathan Mitchell
- chuck montgomery
- mike phillips
- Jessica Wellington
- Taylor Whichard
- District 14 (area south-east of Houston)
These are the candidates:
Democrats:
- Eugene Howard
- Michael Williams
- Randy Weber (current representative)
- Keith Casey
- Ruben Landon Dante
- District 16 – (El Paso area)
These are the candidates:
Democrats:
- Verónica Escobar ((current representativewho replaced Beto O’Rourke)
- Deliris Montanez Berrios
- District 17 -(Waco area)
These are the candidates:
Democrats
- Pete Sessions (current representative)
- Paulette Carson
- Jason Nelson
- Robert Rosenberger
- District 21 – (San Antonio area)
These are the candidates:
Democrats:
- David Anderson
- Coy Branscum
- Cherif Gacis
- Scott Sturm
- Ricardo Villarreal
- claudia zapata
- chip roy (current representative)
- Michael Frances
- Robert Lowry
- dana zavorka
- District 22: (Houston area)
These are the candidates:
Democrat:
- District 23 (San Antonio area):
These are the candidates:
Democrats:
- Priscilla Golden
- John Lira
- Tony Gonzales (current representative)
- Alma Arredondo-Lynch
- Alia Garcia-Ureste
- District 28 – (San Antonio area)
These are the candidates:
Democrats:
- Henry Cuellar (Current occupant of the position)
- Tanya Benavides
- Jessica Cisneros
- Ed Cabrera
- Steve Fowler
- Cassie Garcia
- Eric Hohmann
- Roland Rodriguez
- Willie Vasquez
- Sandra Whiten
- District 30 (Dallas area):
Eddie Bernice Johnson She is the current occupant of the position, but announced her retirement.
These are the candidates:
Democrats:
- Barbara Mallory
- Caraway Jasmine
- crockett arthur
- Dixon Candidate
- Jane Hamilton
- vonciel jones
- Keisha Lankford
- Jessica Mason
- Abel Mulugheta
- Roy Williams Jr.
- Lizbeth Diaz
- Kelvin Goodwin-Castle
- james harris
- dakinya jefferson
- Angeigh Roc’ellerpitts
- James Rodgers
- District 32: (Dallas area)
These are the candidates:
Democrat:
- Colin Allred (current representative)
- Nathan Davis
- Darrell Day
- Brad Namdar
- Ejike Okpa
- Antonio Swad
- justin webb
- District 33 (Dallas area):
These are the candidates:
Democrat:
- Marc Veasey
- Charles Quintanilla
- patrick gillespie
- Robert MacGlaflin
- District 35 (Austin and I-35 area): Incumbent Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett is seeking re-election but in the 37th district, leaving the 35th district open for the first time since its creation in the wake of the 2010 census. This primary is the key race in a majority-Hispanic district that connects parts of the county. of Travis (Austin) and Bexar County (San Antonio).
These are the candidates:
Democrats:
- Greg Casar
- eddie rodriguez
- Carla-Joy Sisco
- Rebecca J Viagran
- Jenai Aragona Hales
- Bill Condict
- Marilyn Jackson
- Alexander Ledezma
- dan mcqueen
- Sam Montoya
- Asa Palagi
- michael rodriguez
- Dan Sawatzki
- Jennifer Sundt
Republican Texans will also be able to vote on a number of proposals
Texans participating in the Republican primary elections will also have a series of proposals that they can vote on whether they agree or disagree.
Some of the proposals are Proposition 2 which asks if Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten years without implementing a state income tax. There is also Proposition 4 which asks voters whether Texas schools should teach students the basics and reject Critical Race Theory.
Other GOP primary proposals include whether to include more protections for people who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine and whether Texas should ban puberty blockers for transgender children.
Early voting in the primary election ends on February 25.
These are the requirements to vote in Texas this 2022
Registered voters are those who can exercise their right to vote. To be eligible to register to vote in Texas, a person must be:
- A citizen of the United States
- A resident of the Texas county in which the registration application is made
- Be at least 18 years old on Election Day
- Not have been convicted of a felony
What IDs do you need to bring to vote?
- A state driver’s license (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety)
- A Texas voter identification certificate
- A Texas personal identification card
- A Texas license to carry a firearm
- US military identification card with a personal photo
- Certificate of US citizenship with a personal photo.
- a US passport