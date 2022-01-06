when are you really out of harm’s way?

The point with Professor Roberto Orecchia, scientific director of the Ieo and professor emeritus of the University of Milan

Prevention is better than cure, went a well-known saying, and this is all the more true in the case of tumor. There prevention, together with early diagnosis, it can save your life not only from cancer, but also from any relapses. This certainly must not be a reason to generate feelings of guilt in those who have fallen ill, but an invitation to follow a healthy lifestyle, which is the first medicine for many diseases. Remembering that however, in the case of tumors, also affects the familiarity, which is not as categorical as inheritance but which may increase the risk of some tumors if there are or have been cases in the family. “There is a factor of cancer which is individual and not modifiable ”, he premises a Official Active Professor Roberto Orecchia, scientific director of the Ieo (European Institute of Oncology) and professor emeritus of the University of Milan. “But there is also a whole series of additional factors, the so-called favors, which can increase the risk, and therefore, if avoided, can decrease it “.

Cancer prevention, the favors: smoking –

As for cardiovascular diseases and metabolic diseases, also in the case of tumors lifestyle is of considerable importance. “The smoke, especially that of cigarettes, is a voluptuary risk factor favoring for many oncological situations and in particular for lung cancer, but also for upper respiratory tract neoplasms, such as the larynx and oral cavity, which are also exposed to smoke. Since the contents of cigarettes also reach the blood, heavy smokers are more at risk of developing a bladder cancer since the aromatic amines are stationed in the urine and can, by contact with the urinary tract, determine an increased risk of this tumor ”, explains Professor Orecchia.

Prevention through diet –

Also there diet, as is known, it plays an important role in preventing or, on the contrary, in favoring the onset of tumors: “This is given by the digestive passage but not only. Certainly the tumors that can be most influenced by diet are that ofesophagus, of the stomach he was born in large intestine. Some time ago there was also a controversy over the indication given by the IARC (the International Agency for Research on Cancer) according to which processed meats, in particular cured meats and sausages, could be carcinogenic due to the presence of preservatives such as nitrites and nitrates, favoring in particular the colorectal cancer“. And if the debate is open about meat, there are fewer doubts regarding another element often present on our tables:alcohol. “It’s a favor for the tumors of the oral cavity, especially when associated with smoking. In fact, a synergy was observed, a sort of increased risk given by the combined action of smoking and alcohol. Finally we remember that also theobesity it is a favor, and a life on the move, in which regular physical activity is practiced, helps. Obesity is a particular risk factor for cervical cancer in women. Plus people with diabetes are more exposed to the risk of pancreatic cancer. For this reason, those suffering from diabetes could benefit from undergoing an ultrasound scan of the abdomen and pelvis every three years ”, suggests Professor Orecchia.

Cancer and relapses –

After diagnosis (preferably early, but unfortunately often not so) and treatment, recovery from the tumor is not the immediate consequence. In fact, there are many cases of relapse, as Gianluca Vialli reminded us not many days ago. “Favorable factors can affect tumor recurrence. And recurrence does not mean that the same tumor will return: a second tumor can also arise in the same area as the first “, explains the oncologist.

How many relapses can you have? –

The question everyone would like an answer to is undoubtedly when one is truly out of danger, cured of cancer. In this regard, however, Professor Orecchia, oncologist for 42 years, is clear: “You are never out of danger. They generally consider themselves five years a time interval in which most relapses occur, although it depends on the tumor and tumor. Under the age of five there is no point in talking about healing. Anyone who has no signs of recovery from the disease at the age of five has a high probability that this will coincide with definitive recovery. But hand in hand with the lengthening of the life span, the zero risk has been eliminated. We see in some cancers, even more frequent such as breast cancer or rarer such as melanoma, late relapses. And by late relapse we also mean 10-15 years later. There is no zero risk, even if after five years the chances of relapse drop drastically “.

Relapses and checks: as long as you need to undergo them –

Precisely because relapses can appear even later in time, it may sometimes be useful to continue with screenings even after the fateful five years. “Up to the fifth year there are gods follow up programs. Then the checks and their frequency also depend on the type of tumor, the stage of progress and a whole series of risk factors. For example – explains Professor Orecchia – a small breast cancer today has a risk of relapse at 5 years of 1-1.5 percent. Locally advanced bowel cancer has risks of up to 35-40 percent. In other words, nearly one in two patients can develop a relapse within the first five years. Then the more you go on and the more the risk decreases, but without ever zeroing. Relapses and the appearance of distant metastases attributable to the first tumor are possible even after 15-20 years. They are rare but possible. For this reason it is good to never let your guard down. And keep checking yourself regularly ”.