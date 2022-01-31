Let’s see when back pain is disabling. And when, consequently, the pathology gives right to the law 104. Since it is true that back problems in most cases are only transient. For example due to poor posture. But in reality behind these pains, especially if they are frequent, pathologies of a certain severity can then hide. Up to not being able to work. Nor to carry out the simplest daily tasks.

Like vision problems, as reported in this article, on when back pain is disabling you always need the appropriate certification. Necessary to understand if the disability is such as to be able to access the benefits and concessions that are provided with the law 104.

When back pain is disabling (and gives right to law 104)

So, on when back pain is disabling everything depends on the percentage of disability that is certified according to the appropriate tables. With the right to the law 104 which usually matures when back pains are such as to affect the physical and even psychological.

Furthermore, in the most serious cases, when back pain is disabling, it gets to the point that the subject has a disability in all respects. Which is connected, in this case, to the impaired walking ability.

How the medical examination works for access to the benefits of law 104

When back pain is disabling, and entitles you to 104, assessment is required. As mentioned above. And this happens, at the Commission of the USL competent for the area, with the medical examination. To certify the disabling pathology is a special one commission accessing the applicant’s electronic file. Furthermore, the commission is integrated with the presence of a doctor who is appointed by the National Institute for Social Security (INPS).