When Beethoven leaves, the trash is thrown out in Taiwan

The melody of the piece “For Elise” by the German composer Ludwig van Beethoven is known a little all over the world, but in Taiwan it is popular above all because it indicates a very specific moment: the one in which the garbage must be thrown away. Both in the capital Taipei and in the rest of the island – east of southern China – waste collection is anticipated by Beethoven’s melody, played by a yellow truck that moves through the streets of the cities and occasionally stops for allow people to deposit garbage bags. For some, the arrival of the truck is also a moment of socializing and an opportunity to chat with neighbors.

When you hear “For Elisa” in the streets of residential districts and central streets of Taiwanese cities, it means that the time has come to take out the garbage: the residents take to the streets, some on foot and others on bikes or scooters, to hand-deliver your garbage, mostly already sorted. The garbage collectors who arrive on the yellow truck divide the waste according to the type, or the residents throw it directly into different containers dedicated to paper, plastic, glass, tin, food or unsorted material. Often the yellow truck is followed by a smaller white truck, which is dedicated solely to the collection of recyclable materials.

As the New York Times, for a few minutes five days a week the passage of yellow trucks transforms the streets into meeting places for residents. Some arrive in overalls and slippers, others in work uniforms; some await the arrival of the truck taking their pets for a walk, while others pass the time on their mobile phones or chatting among themselves.

There are the stories of couples who got engaged after they met while throwing the garbage, with “For Elisa” in the background, and those of politicians who followed the yellow truck to campaign, but not only. In fact, in the period of the coronavirus pandemic, the one dedicated to throwing out the garbage was also one of the few moments in which you could have a short chat, at a time when many people had found themselves isolated.

According to some environmental safety experts and residents interviewed by the New York Times, the one adopted in Taiwan is a good system, which helps to keep the cities cleaner. It is very different from that in force in European countries, where in most cases the bins for waste collection are placed outside the homes a few hours before the passage of vehicles, on the days and at the times indicated by the companies that deal with them. each municipality, or remain fixed in the street, and are emptied regularly.

However, the system has its advantages, and is part of a ten-year plan aimed at guaranteeing a clean and civil environment: in the words of Nate Maynard, an environmental researcher who lives in Taipei and conducts a podcast on waste and garbage recovery, it obliges in in particular to “address the issue of individual waste production”.

Until the 1990s, Taipei’s streets had serious waste problems and existing landfills were nearly full, with situations that earned Taiwan the nickname of “waste island”. At that point, the local authorities decided on the one hand to invest in infrastructure, and on the other hand to sensitize the population so that they would waste less and be more responsible for the garbage they produced. In particular, it was decided that the residents had to pay for the amount of waste produced, which had to be thrown into special blue bags distributed by the local government; at the same time most of the public bins were removed to avoid illegal dumping of waste, a practice that was punished with very high fines.

Thanks to these activities and the “hand” collection of rubbish, in recent years Taiwan has become one of the most virtuous countries in the world in terms of waste recycling. According to local authorities, the fact that each person has to deliver their garbage directly to the operators has strengthened the sense of responsibility towards the waste produced, and with this system the sense of community among neighbors is also strengthened.

– See also: “Per Elisa”, for five guitars

In addition to “For Elisa”, there is also another melody that is used to signal the arrival of the yellow garbage trucks: “A Virgin’s Prayer” by Polish composer Tekla Bądarzewska-Baranowska. It is not known exactly how and why these two songs were chosen, and among other things there are also those who complain that the music is too loud or that you have to manage your commitments according to the time you need to. throw the rubbish.

However, using a piece of music or a song to get people to do something seems to be quite a popular system in East Asian countries. For example, in China the song “Going Home” by American saxophonist Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, known as Kenny G, has been used for years in schools, shopping malls, train stations and gyms to signal the imminent closing time. Also in this case it is not known who chose Kenny G’s song and why it began to be used until it became usual: in any case, all Chinese know that when this song is played it’s time to close and go home, just as all Taiwanese know that when they hear “For Elisa” or “A Virgin’s Prayer” it is time to take out the trash.