when Ben Affleck killed Superman

A mysterious death, an actor in a difficult moment of his career who takes his own life, no one who wants to talk about the background, the unclear dynamics behind that gesture. It began like this Hollywoodland, recounting the death of the first Superman, but continuing it destroyed the rhetoric of Hollywood fame, taking us between the mansions of Beverly Hills, inside the Studios and on the streets of America in the 40s and 50s.

15 years have passed since the theatrical debut of a film that (today we can safely say it) was widely underestimated by critics and also by the public of the time.

Yet it should be rediscovered, re-evaluated, not only for the great quality of the direction, the interpretations or the extraordinary photography.

Hollywoodland was one of the most honest films, raw and interesting of the neo-noir genre in the 21st century, capable of combining truth with plausibility, mystery with a lack of certainties that are unique of its kind.

Hollywoodland: an underrated neo-noir

In the first decade of the 2000s, superhero movies were not yet market leaders and few could foresee the revolution they would create in modern storytelling.

In fact, once upon a time, wearing a tights or a cloak could crush an acting career, the characters of comics were seen as something halfway between the banal and the childish, and every actor who on the small or large screen played Batman, Superman and associates, up to a point it was seen as ridiculous.

In 2006, at the opening of the Venice Film Festival of that year, Allen Counter took us back to the time when Hollywood was still a golden Mecca, the realm of dreams for ordinary people, between the 1940s and 1950s. when the seventh art was at the service of elegant stars and fatal women.

Hollywoodland could count on an exceptional cast, which included Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck, Diane Lane and Bob Hoskins, called to take us back to when a virile and handsome Iowa boy met glory for a very short time, became, thanks to a TV series, an idol for an entire generation of children, before dying in mysterious circumstances.

George Reeves was the first real Superman in history, the first to lend his square face and powerful physique to the man of steel. He did it in a series of very unsuccessful feature films, then debuting on a show, The Adventures of Superman, which is still indicated today as one of the first truly global serial events, capable of producing a profound impact on the public.

His death, at the age of 45, occurred in circumstances that were never fully understood, gave rise to suspicions, theories, mysteries that made it one of the most tragic moments of those years and at the same time one of the most revealing about the ruthless reality behind the scenes of the Dream Factory.

And in that world made up of appearances and blackmail, of false friends and psychosis, we finally found the real dimension of isolation, of the toxic egocentrism that part of the star system still requires today.

The story of an incompleteness

Needless to say, how Hollywoodland was a long way from being optimistic or comforting, qualities that usually connect in the public imagination to Kal-El, one of the most iconic characters in the history of comics.

Ben Affleck, perhaps for the first time in his career, proved to be more than a hunk with a cover smile.

There was some talent, raw and not very controllable if you like, but seeing 15 years later this film it seems incredible that no one at the time realized how much Affleck was able to give humanity, imperfection and viscerality to one of the most forget about America that was.

Coincidence or fruit of destiny, Affleck had at his side, to play his lover, the wife of the powerful producer Eddie Mannix, the one Diane Lane who would later play Kal-El’s mother starting from Man of Steel.

George Reeves was a young boy with high hopes, which had already been noted for several minor participations in many films of various kinds and genres, ranging from blockbuster to adventure, from detective to comedy.

Very often, however, he ended up among the non-accredited roles, other times he simply had to be satisfied with small parts, almost extras.

Loading... Advertisements

Yet he did not lack talent, not even the stage presence, he had the right physique and face, he simply did not have the right supports and friendships.

Little by little, detective Simo realizes that the turning point in his career was mainly due to being romantically linked to Mannix. The woman had begun not only to support her lover financially, but also to try to push his career in every way, which seemed rather shaky.

Coulter’s film was perfect in pace and setting, showed a protagonist who gradually tried to get closer to the truth, to unravel the veil of mysteries that covered the life of that man, who was going on a journey inhabited by his own ghosts, his own fears, his own shortcomings.

Halfway between a psychological thriller and a detective story, this neo-noir for its entire duration avoided giving us a certainty, of giving a single truth or even a semblance of it to the viewer.

Rather he decided to show us the tragedy of a perpetually unfulfilled man, quickly become narrow-minded and selfish as soon as he grasped some of the notoriety he craved.

The dark face of the Dream Factory

Superman and Clark Kent. Also in Kill Bill Quentin Tarantino had talked about the extraordinary dyad, the brilliant contrast between the two different faces of this character.

In Hollywoodland at a certain point this dimension becomes prismatic, George Reeves is Superman on the set, he is for millions of American children who had seen a hero in him, he is in a pioneering TV series that will make history.

Yet in private life he is like Clark Kent, he is a coward, an egoist, an indecisive, full of resentment towards life.

At the same time is detective Simo, alcoholic and without backbone, on whom Bernbaum’s screenplay creates an extraordinary process of degradation and redemption at the same time, connecting to the melancholy losers who had made Humphrey Bogart’s fortune.

Ultimately, they both look for a trace of that superman with the cloak inside themselves, they try to embrace an ideal, but in the end they find only the man, with his weaknesses and flaws, but also with his truth and his destiny.

Coulter’s film is therefore exemplary in showing us the fiercer side of the American dream, of success, of self made man, of the climb to glory in cinema.

Reeves was as they have been and will be thousands of other aspiring actors, perhaps not poor in talent but in luck or cunning.

His fall, at the dawn of middle age, that video in which Simo sees him trudging heavy, reduced the shadow of himself, is nothing but the personification of the end of a myth, of the break between reality and fiction.

Also for this reason, more than Ellroy, Hollywoodland is connected to Don Tracy, to Hemingway, to that literature that speaks of failures, it denies the glory of the Frontier, subverts the consolatory and balsamic happy end.

George Reeves, today, would have been a millionaire star. At the time he was chained, he was forced into an archetype by a ruthless and violent world, which has in Hoskins the perfect totem also aesthetically, with his fat and ferocious look, the big voice on the compressed and lowered body.

The youth of Diane Lane fades and after that of Reeves, prisoner of a limited success, which the sim of a very good and neurotic Brody senses and understands in the melancholy ending.

Superman had been dead for a long time already, kryptonite had been his dream. That gunshot, whoever fired it, only sanctioned the inevitable epilogue of an actor who had made history in his own small way without anyone, not even him, noticing.