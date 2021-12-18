When Bill Gates got mad at Xbox: “but how did we do it?”

A background told by the Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, on the months following the launch of Wii, the pioneering phenomenon of Nintendo’s motion gaming.

For 20 years of Xbox, Microsoft has made a six-part documentary on the story behind the family of consoles that are among the most beloved in the gaming landscape. The fifth episode reveals a rather interesting background on the influence of Bill Gates on the evolution of the platform. Notably, as revealed by current Xbox boss Phil Spencer, it was Gates who dictated a response to Nintendo’s 2006 success with Wii.

Bill Gates: “How did we do it?” –

During the holiday season, Nintendo had an extraordinary success with Wii, the first modern console to implement the concept of motion gaming thanks to the ‘remote’ Wii Remote. A success that did not go unnoticed, to the point that, while Xbox and PlayStation had until then thought of going their own way (both then resigned themselves to respond, with Kinect and PS Move), Bill Gates even intervened to stir the waters in the competition. “I remember that Bill put a lot of pressure on the Xbox management, ‘why did we miss motion gaming, what can we do to recover?’ ”, explains Spencer in the documentary, recalling a certain irritation in the founder of Microsoft, now a philanthropist.

Sony’s praise –

In a few months, Microsoft would present Kinect, a peripheral capable of detecting the movements of players with millimeter precision and without the need for external controllers. As transcribed from Nintendo Life, Xbox had already “explored the technology” and so it didn’t take too long to respond to Nintendo. Jack Tretton, president of Sony Computer Entertainment America, in the same documentary acknowledges that Mario’s house “clearly expanded the audience and brought gaming into mainstream entertainment” with a “simple entertainment experience (…) that was not based on technology”.