When Billie Eilish said “That’s why guys with small dicks have big houses”

Billie Eilish achieved great success in his career at such a young age. The 20-year-old singer is one of the most talented and popular artists in the music industry across the globe. Today, we bring you a throwback to the days when the Bad Guy singer subtly shamed guys with small d*cks with beautiful women.

Eilish is massively popular on social media with over 103 million followers on Instagram and more than 6.8 million followers on Twitter. She often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing site. Getting back to the subject, it was during his interview with the chaînot YouTube Pitchfork that she opened up about ugly guys dating beautiful women.

During the interview, Billie Eilish said, “Why do all the pretty girls date a horrible man? I don’t understand. Look, I don’t shame people for their looks, but I do it anyway. You give an ugly guy a chance, he thinks he rules the world. Literally, I swear to God. Because they have a hot girl, they can be horrible? You are still so ugly. We can’t change that. Maybe that’s why. Maybe that’s why guys with small dicks have huge houses. To compensate, see? Or very nice cars. »

Watch the full interview with Billie Eilish below :

This was not to the liking of fans who accused the singer of making body shaming. Even on Youtube, trolls reacted to his video and one user commented, “So much for being against body shaming. I guess she’s only against it when it comes to her.” Another user commented, “If a boy talked about girls like Billie talks about ugly boys, he would be buried alive. A third user commented, “ My respect for Billie has collapsed. »