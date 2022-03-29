When can wholemeal biscuits be eaten? Here is the truth

Breakfast is a staple of the day and not to be missed, as it allows us to replenish the energy and nutrients we lose at night.

In the morning the body needs nutrients to face the day in the best way, and it is also important that the following meals are not too hungry, so as not to risk overeating and not gaining weight.

However, many foods are known to have too many calories when eaten in the morning, or too much sugar, refined flour, fat, etc. For this reason, in order for breakfast to be considered healthy and balanced, it is important to choose the right foods to eat in the morning that bring at least more fiber, essential for our body, along with vitamins and mineral salts. This is possible because if a food is not refined, all of its natural nutrients will remain the same.

Eating whole grains for breakfast is good for you

To stay healthy and even lose weight, you need to start eating healthy for breakfast. Therefore, it is highly recommended to choose whole foods. The latter, in fact, can improve health and prevent diseases such as type 2 diabetes, bad cholesterol and the accumulation of abdominal fat.

Fresh fruit, whole grains, wholemeal bread and wholemeal biscuits are also recommended for breakfast.

Do whole foods lower blood sugar?

A diet high in fiber and low in sugar at the same time can prevent insulin spikes from occurring, thus helping to lower blood sugar levels. Whole-grain alternatives have a lower glycemic index than refined alternatives, which is why they are highly recommended for diabetics and non-diabetic patients.

Whole foods and gut health

Preferring whole foods for breakfast, and often throughout the day, is a great way to make sure our gut is functioning properly. Also, eating whole foods can speed up the weight loss process, let’s see why!

Whole grain products are high in fiber, which makes us feel fuller now and in the long run, so we tend to eat smaller amounts at the next meal. Furthermore, given the presence of fibers, intestinal transit benefits from it with positive consequences on constipation.

Furthermore, fibers are very important for our body because they reduce and hinder the absorption of fats and sugars. This has positive effects on bad cholesterol and blood sugar, shrinks the abdomen, reduces water retention and feels more relaxed.

However, those with colitis or bowel disease need to be careful. Fiber can make symptoms worse. Therefore, it is best to consult your doctor before starting a whole grain diet. Even healthy people shouldn’t consume too much fiber.

It is better not to abuse it so as not to encounter contraindications.