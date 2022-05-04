When Cantinflas was a Miss Universe jury and fell in love with a contestant

In back of Cantinflas it was Mario Moreno, a comedian and actor who had a great talent to shine in front of the cameras. Since he started his career, he managed to win the love and applause of the public.

Due to his great career and all the successes he achieved over time, the comedian was invited to be part of miss Universe. She joined the jury along with other great stars.

Since his participation in the famous beauty contest, many rumors began to go around. The strongest is that he would have fallen in love with one of the participants, despite the fact that he was married.

Who was the woman who conquered Cantinflas in Miss Universe?

In 1962, the 11th edition of Miss Universe. At that time, the beauty pageant was held at the Miami Beach Auditorium, which was located in the United States.

The big winner that night was Norm Nolan, a 24-year-old girl who participated representing Argentina. So far, she is the only contestant from that country who managed to place the long-awaited crown.

In order to choose the winner of the beauty pageant, they decided to form a jury made up of nine people. Among them was Cantinflas, who helped choose the new queen from a total of fifty candidates. Although the love that the comedian felt for one of the participants was never noticed on the small screen, rumors assure that the crush was immediate. Apparently, he fell exhausted at the feet of Carmen Arango.

A beautiful young woman who soon dazzled him. The actor was so fascinated with her beauty and charisma that the people who were present that night assure her that she came to propose to him. What is striking about this scandal in miss Universethe thing is Cantinflas he was married to Valentina Zubareff. A Mexican of Russian origin who had married Mario and had even started a family.

The love between them arose in 1929, when they both met in a company. They quickly began a relationship and married in 1934. Years later, in 1960, they decided to legally adopt Mario Arturo Moreno Ivanovawho is believed to be the natural son of the comedian along with marion roberts.

Do you think this rumor is true?

