when Clint Eastwood found out he was the father of a 39-year-old woman

Tonight on Iris from 21:10 will air A Perfect World by Clint Eastwood, a detective drama released in 1993 starring Kevin Costner.
The film, which also sees the director of The Unforgiven in front of the camera as the Texas Ranger who will hunt down the fugitive Butch Haynes (Costner), just escaped from prison and an accomplice, together with his ‘colleague’ Terry, in the capture as hostage of a child on the run, sparked a feud between Clint Eastwood and Kevin Costner during filming, a feud we told you about some time ago.
Today we want to reveal to you five things you may not know about A perfect world:
- Steven Spielberg was about to direct the film, but in the end he gave up: in 1993 the director went out to the cinema with Schindler’s List And Jurassic Park, the latter of which cast Laura Dern, who also plays a role in A perfect world.
- The movie poster was criticized upon release, because it showed the child co-star of the story in mutant. A second poster was made, showing the young actor wearing shorts and a T-shirt.
- Clint Eastwood initially did not want to act in the film, just direct him: it was Kevin Costner who convinced him to take on the role of Texas Ranger Red Garnett; on the contrary, however, Eastwood originally intended to entrust the leading role to Denzel Washington.
- The song ‘Sea of Heartbreak’ can be heard on the car stereo after Butch shot Terry. It is the same song that is played during the opening credits of Gunny, 1986 film directed and starring Clint Eastwood.
- In July, as soon as the shooting of the film is over, Clint Eastwood discovered he was the biological father of a 39-year-old woman of Lakewood, Washington. After meeting her with his lawyers and visiting her doctors, Eastwood agreed to have dinner with this woman, Laurie Murray, who was married to a wealthy man and wanted to protect her anonymity for many years without asking her biological father anything except promise. to stay in touch. Publicly, Ms. Murray’s existence was only revealed in December 2018, when Clint Eastwood invited her to the premiere of The Courier and she introduced herself as his daughter.