when costumes make history

What are the famous dresses in the cinema? What is the role of costumes in the making of a film?

The quality of the clothes worn by the actors greatly influences the success and credibility of the final result, e not only in the case of historical productions. On some occasions, the presence of a dress has determined the success of a film to the point that even those who have never seen the film in question know the dress. Here is a list of seven dresses that, in their own way, have made history on the big screen: I have left out in this list the more “theatrical” ones belonging to musicals or period films, which deserve a separate article. Instead, you will find some great classics and some contemporary gems, in chronological order.

LISA FREEMONT / GRACE KELLY – THE WINDOW ON THE COURTYARD (1954)

Grace Kelly has redefined the concept of class for all generations to follow: with her grace and her innate bearing, the princess of the cinema has set a standard that is difficult to match. The most iconic image I have of her, though, is with this wonderful dress she wore in The window on the courtyard, alongside James Stewart and directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

His character (Lisa Freemont) is a determined and independent woman, who returns from Paris to go to her boyfriend’s house Jeff (Stewart) wearing this tulle concert that frames her figure making her ethereal. And she flies into this little room in this cloud of skirt without ever tripping. Both this dress (also known as Paris Dress) and the other five worn by Grace Kelly in the film were made by Edith Head, winning costume designer of eight Oscar awards.

GIRL / MARILYN MONROE – WHEN THE WIFE IS ON HOLIDAY (1955)

In many rankings of famous clothes in the cinema usually the pink dress is indicated that Marylin Monroe he wore for the sequence in which he sings Diamonds are a girl’s best friend in the movie Men prefer blondes (you can see an image on the left), however I find that the white cocktail dress she wears in When the wife is on vacation is even more iconic.

The dress was made by the Oscar winner William Travilla, and it is the one to which even the posthumous image of the actress has remained eternally linked. On the other hand, for many this sequence represents a manifestation of the so-called Mandela effect (according to which the collective memory suggests something for certain but which does not correspond to reality): in fact, many people would swear that in the scene Marilyn Monroe is full-length while lowering her dress due to the wind caused by the arrival of the subway, and instead … here is the clip of the film. The collective memory was influenced by the photos taken on the set by Matty Zimmerman.

HOLLY GOLIGHTLY / AUDREY HEPBURN – BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S (1961)

Anyone knows they should have a in the closet little black dress, for any occasion, and this is certainly to be attributed to Audrey Hepburn and her little black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The dress was made by the designer Hubert de Givenchy, a close friend of the actress, and appears right in the opening sequence of the film: Holly strolling eating a croissant and wearing this black satin sheath dress, a flashy pair of sunglasses, an important pearl necklace. It looks like one of those dresses in which it is difficult to walk, but she does it with impeccable grace as she admires the windows of the jewelry, sipping a coffee on the notes of Moon River. Here is the whole scene.

ANNIE HALL / DIANE KEATON – ME AND ANNIE (1977)

Here we are dealing with a champion. Legend has it that of the making of the costumes of Me and Annie (masterpiece of comedy written and directed by Woody Allen, who played it together with the wonderful Diane Keaton) has been busy Ruth Morley. Annie she was written as a particular, imaginative and creative woman, and therefore it was necessary that her wardrobe also reflect these characteristics.

Curiously, the clothes in which Diane Keaton presented herself on the set were more appropriate to the character than those chosen by the production, and so it was decided that the actress would draw from her wardrobe: the costumes you see are her real clothes. Woody Allen says of her in his autobiography entitled About nothing:

“You could see from how she dressed that it was trendy, if you thought a monkey paw pinned to the lapel of the cardigan was chic. He always sported a slightly eccentric imagination, as if his personal shopper was Buñuel. But her talent was not only expressed in fashion. “

ELLE DRIVER / DARYL HANNAH – KILL BILL vol 1 (2003)

In the filmography of Quentin Tarantino there are many iconic costumes, and in the same Kill Bill the reinterpretation of the yellow jumpsuit worn by Bruce Lee in Game of death or the wonderful kimono white worn by Lucy Liu have remained in the annals. The item of clothing I’d like to talk about on this list, though, is the white coat designed by Kumiko Ogawa And Catherine Thomas worn by Elle Driver / California Mountain Snake, played by Daryl Hannah: the seams are designed to make her look like a cartoon character and the final effect on the big screen is definitely achieved, and maintained with the change of dress in the nurse version.

Here is an image of the coat on the right and below the complete sequence of the hospital scene.

ANDREA SACHS and MIRANDA PRIESTLEY / ANNE HATHAWAY and MERYL STREEP – THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

In this case it is objectively difficult to choose. In this film, from the stellar cast (Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci), dream dresses and styles are wasted: it is impossible in fact to do otherwise, when the plot takes place in the editorial office of Vogue. To design the costumes for this production was Patricia Field, costume designer and stylist who has also dealt with series such as Sex and the city And Ugly Betty. In this case, the stylistic choices made for are also commendable Nigel (Tucci)!

ALL – AMERICAN HUSTLE (2014)

Also this time we talk about a remarkable cast: Christian Bale (currently struggling with Thor: Love and Thunder), Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Renner and Robert De Niro. And although often a stellar cast corresponds to a bad film, in this case the result is much more than successful, and as you can hear in this cast interview (unfortunately only in English) the merit is also of the choice of clothes that played a crucial role in the credibility of the characters.

To take care of everything was Michael Wilkinson who received a nomination for this film at the Oscars, BAFTAs and Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in 2014 for Best Costumes. Wilkinson is also the official costume designer for the Justice Legue and Aladdin’s live action.