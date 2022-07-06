When Cristiano Ronaldo annoys his coach

This week, the announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave Manchester United has shaken the club.

The Portuguese wants to leave Old Trafford in order to compete in the Champions League next season, and his request for the club to allow him to leave has caused some panic.

Following his request for sale, Cristiano didn’t show up for the Red Devils’ first pre-season training under Erik ten Hag but it was apparently for family reasons.

Today, the Daily Mail report that the club are unsure whether Cristiano will be with them when they leave for Thailand and Australia on Friday for the start of their pre-season tour.

The Sun claim Ten Hag have asked the club to resolve the situation as soon as possible, one way or another, so that they can plan their squad for the 2022/23 season knowing if they will be able to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo or not.

The possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has made many people react. Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie O’Hara and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink are some of the people who have commented on the situation publicly lately.

“Nobody wants a player who is not happy,” the Dutchman told Sky Sports. “Especially of this caliber.

“You want him to be happy, and if you’re going to work with him, you know you have to build your team around him.

“If he’s not happy, the money doesn’t matter. He can’t be replaced, but the team can be improved in other areas.”

O’Hara’s comments on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was their top scorer last season,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“He stepped in at the big moments for the club. He left because they think the club is sinking.

“It’s a shame to let him go. He carried this team for months. He earned the right to say, ‘It’s not good, the future is not bright with Manchester United, I want to win trophies.”

The first to broach the subject were TV pundits and former players Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, who struck up a conversation on Twitter.

Carragher commented that Ronaldo did exactly what he thought, which was ‘scoring goals, but making the team worse’. This prompted a backlash from the Red Devils legend and sparked a backlash on social media.