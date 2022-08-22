when Cristiano Ronaldo ignores Jamie Carragher

On the bench at the start of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo took advantage of the presence of the team of journalists from Sky Sports on the edge of the pitch to notably greet the consultants. The Mancunian striker exchanged a warm handshake and a few words with his former partners Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

In the middle of the stage, Jamie Carragher, ex-number 23 of Liverpool, was snubbed by the Portuguese star, who did not wish to greet him.“He had a nice conversation with you, Jamie”, was also amused the presenter of the show. Note that Carragher had repeatedly criticized Manchester United’s recruitment policy this summer.