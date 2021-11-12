when depression becomes your nightmare

Bella Hadid has revealed that she suffers from depression, a terrible disease too underestimated, also faced by Josip Ilicic

“Sometimes all you need is to hear that you are not alone“. It is only a small excerpt from the long outburst that the note models Bella Hadid posted, and then removed, on Instagram in the past few hours. Daughter of art, she immediately began the career of fashion shows and long days of shots and photoshoots. At just 25 years old she is already recognized all over the world and on social networks she is followed by almost 50 million people.

The appearance, which often deceives, followed by cold numbers and a biography that, in reality, tells nothing about you. Feeling alone in the midst of millions of people. Feeling an enemy of yourself. Each word would be reductive and not sufficiently equal to an evil so apparently invisible, when treacherous.

Bella Hadid and Ilicic, the fight against depression that creates hope

Torments, inner ghosts that wear you down, even when you are at the height of success for everyone. Tears, puffy eyes and dark circles, the real one Bella Hadid she showed herself to the whole world, making everyone understand that she has a courage enviable. Expose yourself to a river full of compassion, false goodness and evil, letting everyone know the weakest part of themselves to help others.

“This is me pretty much every day, every night, for a few years now. Social networks are not real. But I want you to know that there is always light at the end of the tunnel and that these roller coasters stop at some point. There is room to start over, always“, wrote the model.

There is always a crack to start again, to get up again. He proved it to the whole world too Josip Ilicic, that the toughest opponent did not face him in a football field on the stage of the Champions League, but only, in his Slovenia.

The playmaker who plays inAtalanta it stopped just over a year ago. The nightmare of Covid, the suffering for the victims of Bergamo: an inner drama that was getting the better of him. Being overwhelmed by such a real nightmare is a common ending.

More than a few gave up when hardly anyone knew or really understood. The dramas of Robin Williams and the singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington they are just an example, in a much broader picture of faces much less known to the public.

Someone else, on the other hand, had the strength to get up. “I saw what happened to Sinisa Mihajlvic and now I enjoy every single moment with my family “, he declared only a few months ago Josip Ilicic. The player got up, went back to running and scoring. He is struggling Bella Hadid, who had the strength to show the world who he really is, what he is fighting and that there is always hope.

Words are superfluous, but not always. Become aware of the problem, share it with an expert or even with a friend, a family member or the whole world, it can be a step towards the light, towards awakening from the nightmare. Our mind is a very powerful weapon and as such it can be winning or lethal, but in the meantime there is always a struggle.

The gesture of Bella Hadid and the strength of Josip Ilicic they are an example for everyone. Each of us faces his life, his fears and even himself in his own way, but we are sure that a point of reference such as his idol can become a help in charting the best path to freedom.