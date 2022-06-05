When Di Maria wants Neymar to get his number 11 back
Saturday night, Angel Di Maria played his last match with PSG against Metz (5-0). El Fideo ended its seven-year Parisian history with a goal and an assist. In the figures, the former Benfica has participated in 295 matches for 92 goals and 112 assists. His jersey number – 11 – is therefore now free.
Di Maria wants Messi to recover the 10 at PSG
The Argentinian international would like Neymar to recover him, as he had at FC Barcelona, so that Lionel Messi recovers his legendary number 10 which he wore at FC Barcelona after the departure of Ronaldinho and which he uses in the Argentine selection. ” Leo is the best in the world. I told him that from the moment I leave he should take the 10reveals Di Maria for ESPN-Argentina. And the 11 should go to Ney. I think it’s 10 (El Diez). He is the best player in the world and this number is made for him. As a reminder, Neymar had offered to leave number 10 to Messi when he arrived at PSG, but he preferred to take number 30.
💬 “LE DIJE A MESSI QUE AGARRE LA 10 Y LA 11 NEY”
