When Di Maria wants Neymar to get his number 11 back

Saturday night, Angel Di Maria played his last match with PSG against Metz (5-0). El Fideo ended its seven-year Parisian history with a goal and an assist. In the figures, the former Benfica has participated in 295 matches for 92 goals and 112 assists. His jersey number – 11 – is therefore now free.

Di Maria wants Messi to recover the 10 at PSG

The Argentinian international would like Neymar to recover him, as he had at FC Barcelona, ​​​​so that Lionel Messi recovers his legendary number 10 which he wore at FC Barcelona after the departure of Ronaldinho and which he uses in the Argentine selection. ” Leo is the best in the world. I told him that from the moment I leave he should take the 10reveals Di Maria for ESPN-Argentina. And the 11 should go to Ney. I think it’s 10 (El Diez). He is the best player in the world and this number is made for him. As a reminder, Neymar had offered to leave number 10 to Messi when he arrived at PSG, but he preferred to take number 30.