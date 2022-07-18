Entertainment

When did Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship really start?

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 20 3 minutes read

Among the most famous of these newly blossoming romances is that between English actor Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Both are currently among the biggest and most acclaimed young names in Hollywood: At just 24 years old, Zendaya became the youngest actress to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020 for her role as Rue Bennett in “Euphoria.” from HBO.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 20 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Ahsoka: they filter the first trailer of the series

54 seconds ago

Amber Rose Wasn’t Shocked About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Split

1 min ago

Kim Kardashian made a shocking revelation and spilled a secret

13 mins ago

The second part of Dune has finally started filming!

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button