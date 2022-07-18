When did Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship really start?

Among the most famous of these newly blossoming romances is that between English actor Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Both are currently among the biggest and most acclaimed young names in Hollywood: At just 24 years old, Zendaya became the youngest actress to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020 for her role as Rue Bennett in “Euphoria.” from HBO.

In May, she was nominated for the same award at this year’s Primetime Emmys, as well as two nominations for “Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics,” for co-writing “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired,” both of which appeared in the season. 2 of “Euphoria” (the award ceremony will take place in September).

Holland has received similar accolades for his career stretching back more than 10 years, having received dozens of awards and nominations over the years, and is arguably one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

Fans are excited, then, for the blossoming romance between the two young actors. But when did their relationship really start? Well, despite being relatively private for such high-profile celebrities, we still know a bit about the couple’s relationship.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship goes back a long way

It turns out that the romance between actors Tom Holland and Zendaya dates back to 2016, when they met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming”. In the film, Holland played the main lead, while Zendaya played his eventual love interest, MJ.

“They started seeing each other while filming ‘Spider-Man,'” a source close to the couple told People in 2017. “They’ve been very careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’re gone.” vacation together and try to spend as much time together as possible.

Though the two publicly denied the rumors at the time, their on-screen chemistry was clear to many, and only became clearer as the series (and their characters’ romances) progressed.

In a review for RogerEbert.com of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a sequel to the original that ended with a famous kiss between MJ and Holland’s Peter Parker, Brian Tallerico wrote that the film allowed Spider-Man’s “chemistry to shine through.” Zendaya and Holland.” He added that, in particular, Zendaya “nails the final emotional beats of her character in a way that adds weight to a movie that can feel a bit airy in terms of acting.”

It was later that year, in 2021, that Zendaya and Holland were caught by paparazzi kissing in her car, all but confirming their long-suspected romance to the public.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have had an on-and-off relationship

Although insider sources close to Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed that they had been dating privately since 2016, it appears they may have been on a rough patch between then and when their relationship became public in 2021. According to the Daily Mail,

Holland had dated several women in the years since 2016, most notably fellow British actress Nadia Parkes, who went public in 2020, and Olivia Bolton before her. So naturally, Holland and Zendaya had ended their romance sometime after 2016 before resuming it.

Now, it appears their relationship is stronger than ever, with a source close to the couple telling the Mirror in January that the two are “very much in love”. Zendaya even posted a birthday message for Holland on Instagram on June 1, writing, “The happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest.”

However, despite their happiness together, Holland remains a notoriously private person and is not a fan of media or public intrigue in his love life. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy is not really under our control anymore,” he said.

GQ in November 2021. “A moment you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the whole world… We feel somewhat robbed of our privacy.”