When did we get so obsessed with being ‘symmetrical’?

Special for Infobae of The New York Times.

The mirrors lie. They invest everything. That face you see in the bathroom every morning, in the mirror of your compact powder is “your opposite self”, the reverse of the face that everyone else sees. In theory, we all know.

And yet, for about two years now, this simple fact has fascinated and sometimes greatly annoyed many people (especially young people) who try facial symmetry filters on social networks. Some of these filters invert the mirror reflection and thereby reveal images of our face as perceived by others, baffling many users by shedding a new light on all the imperfections that our familiar mirror reflection has us accustomed to or that even hides us: an uneven hairline, a crooked mouth, eyes that aren’t exactly on the same level.

All this becomes clear when the image is inverted. For these reasons, facing one’s own “inverted” face can feel a bit strange (not unlike listening to a recording of your own voice).

Other filters surprise us for different reasons, by creating symmetry, aligning our features, or smoothing out irregularities, or by presenting images that are refined, yet very unfamiliar, through a kind of real-time Photoshop or virtual plastic surgery.

These filters have become very popular. From time to time, a new trend centered on the symmetry of the face seems to become popular on TikTok, to the rhythm of music (such as “Deja Vu” by Olivia Rodrigo) or movies. Going through page after page of users who have tried these filters, you will see a range of reactions: some laugh at what looks like the warped reflection of a funhouse; others are stunned and despair at that alien face on the screen of their phone.

A widely used symmetry effect, which appears in the app as one of TikTok’s own creative effects is “Inverted”. According to public TikTok counts, the Inverted effect has been used in nearly 10 million videos. On the #Inverted tag page, a description asks users, “Are you #Inverted? Use our creative effect and find out.”

It is also possible that the algorithm favors the use of the symmetry filter. Whether the filter is used by the algorithm, pure human interest, or a mix of the two, videos tagged #Inverted have reached an astonishing 23 billion views on the app.

What motivates this fashion at the moment? It is likely that the extraordinary of pandemic times has something to do with it. In the last two years, we have spent too much virtual time looking at each other’s faces and too little normal time in the presence of others. In private, we’ve been staring at our own and other people’s faces, with all our flaws, on video conferencing screens for hours (the surge in plastic surgery during the pandemic has been called the “Zoom boom”). And in public, masks do not allow us to enjoy the healthy human experience of interacting with the faces around us. This could alone explain the growing interest in facial scrutiny apps.

But the motivations may not only have to do with the pandemic. There’s the modern fun of going viral on social media; the ancient and eternal fascination with beauty and how to evaluate it; the light-hearted, carnivalesque fun of playing with mirror images and the deep desire to see ourselves as others see us.

Leslie Lizette Cartier, a 20-year-old student from Colorado, hit the media lottery with her facial symmetry TikTok, which has over 11 million views. What music did she choose to accompany her video? Quasimodo’s theme from Disney’s version of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” The song had been paired with symmetry filters before and Cartier jumped on the trend. The lyrics say: “You are deformed / and you are very ugly / for those crimes the world does not forgive”. Despite the song’s message, Ella Cartier said she wasn’t worried about the irregularities the filter revealed on her face.

“I’ve always made fun of the fact that one side of my face is very defined and the other is a little softer. When I tried the symmetry filter, I expected it to be like this. I made the video with the intention of making the joke, “explained the young woman.

Despite this, when the video went viral, many viewers were annoyed by both the images and the audio and suggested that it encouraged mockery of people with disfigurements. “They were saying that this filter, this whole trend, is very damaging,” he said. “They said: ‘You’re making fun of it. Imagine people who really look bad, this could hurt them.’”

Journalists have documented this phenomenon by addressing the deleterious mental health effects of seeing oneself as others see oneself and offering ways to deal with this newfound self-knowledge. Many articles treat the subject as a kind of trauma, another example of the bodily insecurity caused by the internet and that some call “filter dysmorphia”.

That said, perhaps the current obsession with symmetry stems from something older and deeper than these triggers. The human fascination with symmetry is an ancient phenomenon, with vast cultural and biological implications, helping to explain the strong emotions expressed on social media.

Beauty has always invited quantification and evaluation. Aristotle believed that “the principal forms of beauty are order and symmetry”. Vitruvius, an architect of the ancient Roman world, compared the beauty of a symmetrical temple to the beauty of a symmetrical person. Leonardo da Vinci created his famous drawing of “Vitruvian Man” in 1490, depicting a nude human figure of ideal, symmetrical proportions and demonstrating Vitruvius’s mathematical constraints, known as the “golden ratio”.

The concept of symmetry helps us see the connections between the design of our human lives and all of the rest of creation, a link between human beauty and the complex workings of nature, biology, mathematics, and physics. Scientists have found that animals look for symmetry in potential mates. Birds need symmetrical wings to fly. Symmetrical legs help humans to walk.

Symmetry is also fundamental to modern physics. As Mordecai-Mark Mac Low, professor of astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History, explained in an email: “Even Einstein’s theories of special and general relativity are based on symmetry, with respect to relative velocity or relative velocity itself.” curvature of space-time.

And so, part of social media’s obsession with symmetry may actually have sprung from an ancient imperative that once (and perhaps still does) privileged symmetry.

Some scientists who study beauty have long held it. In her 1999 book, “Survival of the Prettiest,” Harvard University psychology professor Nancy Etcoff argues that regardless of culture or ethnicity, all human beings love and are drawn to beauty. “The more symmetry a body has, the more attractive it is,” she said in an interview. “Even the slightest of asymmetries seems ‘bad’ to us”. Although the canons of beauty change over time, she said, many people “want to see something close to perfection or without obvious flaws.”

Is it unfair or wrong to dissect beauty in this way? Is it not very feminist (considering that women tend to spend much more time and energy on their appearance)? Perhaps. But for Etcoff, cultural interpretations are beside the point. “Some things,” she says, are instinctual. “We are able to overcome our instinct, but it is part of human nature.” DNA, she pointed out, was “the original producer of symmetry.”

Given this, it is not surprising that those who work in the culture of beauty are often as interested in symmetry as Aristotle and Vitruvius were. According to Stafford Broumand, a plastic surgeon from New York “most people are asymmetrical. There are some models that have incredible facial symmetry, and when you see them, they take your breath away. Why are they so surprisingly beautiful? That’s part of it, that amazing symmetry” (which models in particular? Broumand is reluctant to say, “they might even be my patients”).

But isn’t it a bit heartless to reduce our unique and beautiful faces to equations and proportions? And the charm of imperfection? Drew Barrymore’s adorable crooked smile? The sexy disparate features of Ellen Barkin? Cindy Crawford’s mole? “Everything is, indeed, better, prettier, and dearer for the imperfections that God has allotted to it,” wrote the 19th-century British thinker John Ruskin in “The Stones of Venice.” As Etcoff acknowledged, “the rarity, the uniqueness of a person can be extremely attractive.”

We can corroborate the above in an art form that dates back to 15th century Japan. While the Greeks valued perfection, the ancient Japanese tradition of kintsugi (meaning “union with gold”) pursued very different ideals. Kintsugi, popularized in the 17th century, is the craft of repairing broken ceramic pieces by filling in the crack with resin varnish dusted with gold, platinum, or silver powder, which enhances the “scar.”

“Kintsugi is an aesthetic principle that celebrates breakage and imperfection rather than hiding or rejecting it,” explains Petya Andreeva, Professor of Asian Art History at Parsons School of Design. “It derives from the Buddhist doctrine of wabi-sabi, which emphasizes the impermanence of the material world as well as the transience of human experience. The wabi-sabi aesthetic leans towards rustic or uneven finishes and asymmetry.

Looking at kintsugi may not offer immediate comfort to the angsty youngsters on social media or to any of us who are sick of seeing his face on video chat. But it does offer valuable insight, especially when viewed in light of philosophies that claim we have “natural” or instinctual needs for symmetry. Basically, it is not so much about divergent points of view as about two ways of seeing the same phenomenon.

Whether one loves symmetry and seeks it (call it the Vitruvian side) or reveres and celebrates its absence (the kintsugi side), one is seeking some kind of harmony in the face of rupture or conflict. And trying to make sense of the world and its images is indeed a noble quest with a long history.