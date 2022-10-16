when Diego Simeone uses the Merengue to explain the failure of the Cristiano Ronaldo track at Atlético!

Zapping World Eleven PSG: Galtier’s cash response to Julien Fournier’s criticisms!

If Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to really start his season with Manchester United, it is undoubtedly largely due to his preparation truncated by his desires to leave. While the Red Devils are not playing in the Champions League this year, the five-time Ballon d’Or hoped to be able to continue to fuel his records in the competition and in this sense would have liked to leave. Among the clubs where his name was mentioned, the most surprising was probably Atlético Madrid, historical rival of Real Madrid, club in which CR7 has marked the history of football the most for 9 seasons. Questioned by Liberman Martin, the coach of Colchoneros Diego Simeone explains the non-arrival of the Portuguese largely by this rivalry.