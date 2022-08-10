When diet and exercise are not enough: seven mistakes of those who seek to lose weight

Each body is unique and what was effective for someone to lose weight may not be for another (Getty)

It is well known that each body is unique and that what was effective for someone to lose weight may not be for another.

Furthermore, at this point It is almost obvious to clarify that miracle diets do not exist and that a change of habits that is sustainable over time is what will lead to a successful outcome, when it comes to losing weight and taking care of your figure.

Below, fitness and nutrition experts detailed some of the most common exercise and diet mistakes.

1- Eating too much after exercise

For Dr. Keri Denay, member of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and physician to the US Figure Skating Team, One of the biggest mistakes people make when trying to lose weight is assuming they can eat more because they’re exercising more.

It is often said that weight loss will be the result of a lower calorie intake than expended. Thus, Denay stressed that “if a person’s goal is to lose weight by incorporating more physical activity, the individual’s caloric intake should remain the same as before starting the increased exercise or decreased amount”.

“Strength training can help preserve lean muscle mass that has a higher energy expenditure than fat, helping not only to lose weight but also to keep it off” (Getty)

2- Avoid resistance training

Macklin Guzmán is an epidemiologist and clinical scientist who said that doing hours of cardiovascular exercise but skipping resistance training is one of the most common mistakes made in the quest to lose weight.

According to him, “Strength training can help preserve lean muscle mass that has a higher energy expenditure than fat, helping not only to lose weight but also to keep it off.” On the contrary, he stressed, “cardiovascular exercises burn more calories than strength training, the metabolism remains accelerated for longer after lifting weights than after cardiovascular training.”

Ideally, “do a combination of (high-intensity) cardio and resistance training to get the cardiac benefits of cardio and the positive metabolic effects of strength training.”

3- Few fruits and vegetables

Guzmán said that the amount of calories consumed is just as important as the type of calories, since there are many hidden calories in certain types of food, for example, “two hundred calories of spinach is not necessarily the same as two hundred calories of cookies ”, he explained.

Fruits and vegetables are packed with vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients needed for overall health (Getty)

Often what most people lack in their diet are fruits and vegetables. “Fruits and vegetables are our lowest calorie foods, so if the goal is to lose a few pounds, adding more fruits and vegetables to meals and snacks can help a lot.” nutritionist and dietitian Roxana Ehsani pointed out.

Fruits and vegetables are also packed with vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients needed for overall health.

4- Not eating enough carbohydrates

They are a demonized food group and are often among the first that people cut out when trying to lose weight. But if you exercise actively and eat fewer carbohydrates, you’ll notice a drop in energy and performance. “That’s because carbohydrates are the preferred source of fuel that the brain and muscles need every day to function,” Ehsani said.

“Being properly fueled with enough carbohydrates will give you the energy to train longer and harder and consequently lose weight,” he explained.

Carbohydrates are the preferred source of fuel that the brain and muscles need every day to function (Getty)

5- Too much protein

In line with the previous item, Many of those who skip carbs eat a lot of protein instead in an attempt to gain muscle mass.

However, eating too much protein will not help you lose weight, as it will be stored as fat. Also, protein overload will be a burden on the kidneys.

“Lack of sleep can alter stress hormones, hunger and appetite,” say specialists (Getty)

6- Not getting enough rest

Ehsani explained that the latest research found that those who don’t sleep well are more likely to make less healthy food choices than when they are well-rested.

“Lack of sleep can alter stress hormones, hunger and appetite” “During the day, you’re more likely to eat more in general to help stay awake, potentially snacking more frequently and reaching for more sugary or caffeinated drinks,” Ehsani said.

7- Poor stress management

High levels of stress are detrimental to weight loss goals.

According to Ehsani, “When the stress hormone cortisol is constantly activated and high, it can also cause weight gain.”

In that sense, stress reduction techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and yoga can help calm these stress hormones.

