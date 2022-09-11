When Disney sounds the charge with “Avatar 2” and “Indiana Jones 5”

Le D 23 (D for Disney and 23 for the centennial of the animation studios), which was held this weekend, in the huge convention center of Anaheim, in Los Angeles, holds both great -mass and the trade fair to the glory of the famous big-eared mouse. For thousands of fans who don’t hesitate to pay their way and dress up as Spider-Man or a snow princess, this is the opportunity to preview the trailers for the giant’s future novelties. entertainment and its subsidiaries Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Studios. And there are many of them for the months to come, on the Star Wars side, in particular, for the Disney+ platform which, from September 21, offers three episodes of the Lucasfilm series. Andorwhich takes place five years before RogueOne. Then will come other series like Willow, Ahsoka (directed by Jon Favreau) or season 3 of The Mandalorian in 2023. We note in passing that TV streaming dominates films in theaters, a sign that times have changed and that the shift is in favor of platforms that are accelerating their programs.

A look back at the key announcements from this Disney convention, where superlatives and hyperboles (“ Amazing », « Incredible », « The dream comes true ”) are part of the required figures.

Shock Avatar: The Way of the Water

The highlight of this D 23 was the presentation, with distribution of 3D glasses, of six key scenes from the highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of the Water (world release on December 16), after a brief video intervention from New Zealand by its director James Cameron, who is already preparing the sequel to the most phenomenal film of the moment. In a few words, the Oscar-winning filmmaker returned to the exceptional work of this new Avatar, which he has been working on since the release of the first one 13 years ago. But he was careful never to tell the story of this new episode, nor to define the new characters and actors who joined the original cast, including Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

For the occasion, Sam Worthington (Sully), Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), Stephen Lang (the resurrected Na’vi) and producer Jon Landau were present on stage to accompany these exclusive excerpts. There is no question of returning to the story of the Sully family, which we discover must fight to stay alive and face multiple threats during impressive scenes of beauty, shot in 3D. Place the clear waters and the amazing aquatic creatures of the Pandora ocean over underwater shots made using a new motion capture technology developed especially for Cameron. The Na’vi actors had to work on their apnea and underwater movements, especially in the scene that best illustrates their performances, when they dive amid corals and generous wildlife.

We then move on to action scenes when children are captured by Quaritch marines and saved by Sully and Neytiri. In a few images, a whole unreal, magical universe opens up before our eyes. In the last extract, the children are again in the water learning how to ride the flying reptiles, similar to those of the 2009 version. For this historic production by 20th Century Fox (acquired by Disney), we evokes a budget of 250 million dollars and a franchise of three other films, in 2024, 2026 and 2028. Suffice to say that we believe in the future.

Indiana Jones 5 and the tears of Harrison Ford

We will long remember the emotion of the king of adventure when he took the stage to present the trailer forIndiana Jones 5 (released in theaters on June 30), probably his last for almost 80 years. “That’s how it is,” he blurted out. I will never fall for you again. But thank you very much. We don’t know much about the plot of this new installment, still produced by Steven Spielberg and directed by James Mangold with co-starring English actress and screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve)if not action and action.

“Thank you for having lived such experiences”, confessed the actor-archaeologist, adding: “I am very proud to say that this film is fantastic. The IndianaJones evoke the imaginary and the mystery. We’re telling a great big story, and this movie is going to kick your ass. » Fourteen years later Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Harrison Ford is back in force, surrounded by Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann and Antonio Banderas. And, as it should be, John Williams still signs the soundtrack.

On the animation side, we note that the Disney Studio, which will celebrate its centenary next year, is defending its heritage and recycling its treasures by announcing a prequel to the Lion King with Mufasa, currently in preparation under the direction of Barry Jenkins (Oscar winner with Moonlight), a live action adaptation of The little Mermaid played by African-American actress Halle Bailey, a second Snow White with a shock duo formed by Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Death on the Nile) and Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), and a new Peter Pan flanked by his Wendy (parity requires) with Jude Law as Captain Hook.

Finally, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu were there to promote strangeworld, the Christmas Disney which, unlike the whole world, will not be released in cinemas in France, but on its Disney platform, media chronology obliges. Seen from Los Angeles and Hollywood, this French exception, which punishes the public, looks like an industrial anomaly.

READ ALSOIs Netflix the enemy of sleep and creativity?



