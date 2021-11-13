Business

When do the Dyson Black Friday discounts start? Here’s how to find out in advance

Zach Shipman


While Unieuro continues to offer Dyson discounts, the first “official” information from the English manufacturer arrives on the promotions that can be accessed on November 26, 2021 during Black Friday.

In fact, the official Black Friday page has recently been available on the Dyson website, which also includes a registration form that requires the insertion of data such as email, name, surname, and category of interest to be informed about exclusive products. and other promotions that will be available on offer.

The claim reads “this Black Friday turn on Dyson technology”, a sign that similarly to what happened in past editions, also in this 2021 discounts will be available on the various categories of products to which Dyson is aimed: from cordless vacuum cleaners to products for air treatment, passing on hair care and lighting.

It is not clear whether a virtual queue will be proposed, to avoid clogging the system or not, but on the same page there are already indications on Dyson long-term assistance, the possibility of enjoying the free delivery within 24 hours and easy and free returns within 30 days. There is also a two-year warranty on parts, labor and product replacement.

Of course we will keep you updated as soon as the first offers arrive.

