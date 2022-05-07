When do the injured from Cruz Azul return?

The Cruz Azul Cemeteries they will play the pass to the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2022 of Liga MX against the Necaxa Rays this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium at the start of the Repechage and they will have to do it with two painful casualties in their starting lineup, since they failed to recover their ‘backbone’.

In the case of José de Jesús Corona, the goalkeeper will not start and will go on the substitute bench, while Paraguayan defender Pablo Aguilar and midfielder Charly Rodríguez have not recovered.

According to the information uncovered by the TUDN reporter, Adría Esparza Oteo, Cruz Azul will be able to make use of side Erik Lira, who was in doubt for the match against Rayos.

When do they come back to play?

In the case of Jesús Corona, the goalkeeper would already be ready to line up, but it will be by technical decision that Reynoso leaves him on the bench.

Paraguayan Pablo Aguilar would be available for the Quarterfinals, in case Cruz Azul manages to pass the Repechage, while Charly Rodíguez would play a hypothetical Semifinal.

Aguilar was injured on Matchday 17 against América, while Charly was injured on Matchday 13 against Mazatlán.

According to the same cited source, Cruz Azul would have some changes in its starting lineup.

Probable lineup of Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa:

Jury; Escobar, Cata, Abram, Aldrete; Lira, Baca, Rivero; Antuna, Romero and Morales.

In banking Chuy, Mayorga, Shaggy, Tabó, Santi, Huescas…

