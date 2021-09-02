When does a sexual act constitute violence? The swing of unspoken truths in Venice 2021

Photo credit: courtesy

When does a sexual act constitute violence? At least three films deal with the theme of consent and the gray zone, which is more disorienting than fog. Les choses humaines (Out of competition), inspired by the novel of the same name by Karine Tuil, tells of Alexandre, a model son, who spends the evening with a peer who has just met at his mother’s house (Charlotte Gainsbourg). The next day she reports him. The seesaw of unspoken truths begins and a devastating process for the girl’s reputation.

If director Yvan Attal tries to do it justice, the surprise comes from Ridley Scott with The last duel (Out of competition). Scripted by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon (also starring in the film) and Nicole Holofcener. All true and reported in Eric Jager’s book: in 14th century France, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), attacked by her husband’s ex-friend, instead of keeping quiet makes the violence public. The title duel will decide who is right or wrong.

A case of abuse, but resolved differently, is also the focal point of The girl flew (Horizons), written by Wilma Labate with the D’Innocenzo brothers. An exhibition full of victims, heroines, mothers, courage (Vera dreams of the sea by Kaltrina Krasniqi, Orizzonti), and a warning for those who still believe in princesses: Spencer (Competition), the lady D by Pablo Larraìn.