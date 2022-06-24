When does Avatar 2 come out in Mexico? release date halftime

Midtime Editorial

The December 18, 2009 it premiered Avatar and was one of the highest grossing and most popular films for more than a decade, so his fans were eager for a second movie, which will be coming after 13 years in this 2022 and here we give you all the details.

Why was Avatar 2 delayed so long?

One of the great unknowns is why the second installment has taken so long. In the first instance it was contemplated that it be done for 2015, but in the end it began to be done from 2017. From that moment, due to production issues and the pandemic, everything was delayed..

In addition, along with this long-awaited feature film, three more films are being prepared at the same time, which are expected to be completed and shown in 2028.

What will Avatar 2 be about?

According to the famous director james cameronwho has had great successes like Avatar and Titanic, commented that everything will revolve around the family.

“The story of the sequels will follow Jake, Neytiri and their children. It’s more of a family saga and their problems with humans.”

While the producer of the production, Jon Landau delved a little more about what it will be about:

“This is the story of the Sully family and what one person does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, so they go outside and explore different regions of Pandora, spending time in the water, around the water, on the water.”.

Avatar 2 cast

For the second part it is already a fact that they will return Sam Worthington as Jake Sully; Zoë Saldana like Neytiri and Stephen Lang like General Miles Quaritch. In addition names will be added as Jamie Flatterswho will play Neteyam, Brittany Dalton, who will be the son Lo’ak; Y Trinity Blisswho will play his daughter Tuktirey.

When is Avatar 2 released in Mexico?

The long-awaited Avatar tape at last will arrive in Mexico on December 16, 2022 and it will do so exclusively in theaters and, gradually, it will be integrated into the various streaming platforms.

When are the next Avatar movies coming out?

