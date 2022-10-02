When does ‘Avatar 2’ premiere at Cinépolis and Cinemex? – Movie News

After the re-release of ‘Avatar’, social networks were filled with comments that showed the confusion that there was, because a sector of the public bought tickets thinking that it was ‘Avatar 2’, so when does the sequel premiere?





Last week Cinépolis and Cinemex re-released Avatar, film directed by James Cameron and continues to hold the crown as the highest grossing film in the history of cinema. However, the title confused the public who bought tickets thinking that it was about Avatar 2. The surprise came when they discovered the bad that they were watching the same movie from 2009, So when is the sequel actually released?

In May we saw the first preview of Avatar 2 where the technological advances that the director of titanica Y terminator, we also got a glimpse of the war the Na’vi will be involved inas happened recently in the D23.

‘Avatar 2’ will hit theaters next December.



You’d better go through your calendar or just put a reminder on your smart devices for the next December 15, the date on which it will premiere Avatar 2. This time it will be the launch of the ambitious sequel in which Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Sam Worthington and of course, Sigourney Weaver will return.

Now yes, there will be no margin for error and when the date for presale is confirmed, you will be able to purchase your tickets with all the confidence in the world. Don’t forget that the long-awaited premiere of Avatar 2.