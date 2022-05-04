When does Avengers 5 come out? These are all the rumors about the next big crossover in the Marvel Universe

The great phenomenon that we all now know as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) turns 14 next May. This successful series movies and tv shows inspired by the characters of marvel comics started in 2008 with Hombre de Hierrothe first Marvel film starring Robert Downey Jr. who gave life to the genius, eccentric millionaire, play boy and philanthropist Tony Stark.

To this peculiar character we owe having formed one of the superhero groups most loved (and profitable) in the modern age. For this he resorted to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) Y hawk eye (Jeremy Renner), who came together in the first major MCU crossover: avengers (The Avengers), a film that premiered on April 27, 2012.

Over the years, this group has been joined by other heroes such as Ant Man (Paul Rudd) The Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, among others), the winter soldier (Sebastian Stan), spider-man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Bosemann), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), View (Paul Bettany), and many others.

As many will know, the Marvel Universe is divided into phases that comprise a number of movies that share a quirk, almost all of them have a sequel to Avengers. The first tape of 2012 it was the closure of Phase 1; the second ended with Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man, in 2015; Phase 3 had (for now) the grand finale of the saga divided into two parts with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgamewhich came out in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Who will take the place of the Avengers?

The Phase 4 of the Marvel Universe It only started in 2021 with the Black Widow solo movie, which in fact meant the character’s goodbye in the franchise. The same has happened with characters like Iron-Man and Captain America, of whom only their memory remains. This year the fourth Thor movie is released (love and thunder) which seems to be the last of the God of Thunder; while in the case of Hawkeye and Hulk, the former already had his series on Disney Plus and the latter is likely to say goodbye in the next She-Hulk series, which will also premiere sometime in 2022.

Consequently, We no longer have all the heroes who founded the mighty team in force, so almost halfway through Phase 4 many of us are wondering which team will take the place of The Avengers. In this stage of the MCU, we will have the debut of characters like Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) Shang Chi (Sim Liu), The Eternals, Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and she hulk (Tatiana Maslany) but we still cannot know if they could join forces later on.

Rumor 1: The Illuminati

Nevertheless, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesssequel to the 2016 film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, could be crucial to knowr who will form the next great group of superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it is that when exploring the multiverse after a failed spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Stephen Strange will have a meeting with Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart), who we will remember is one of the leaders of the X Menwho will officially arrive soon at the UCM.

Where would the key be? right in the role of Professor Xsince in the first advance of the tape that is directed by sam raimi it is seen how Doctor Strange is taken to a kind of room where this character is, who is accompanied by other people who cannot be seen, but who are clearly members of the illuminatia mighty team from the comics.

The comics of this group of superheroes indicate that the Illuminati were formed -at first- after the war between the Kree and the Skrulls and before the latent threat that the latter would come to conquer the Earth since one of their leaders was here. Initially there were six members, but after Captain America did not agree with his methods to achieve peace, he left the group. The team is rounded out by Iron-Man, Namor, Mister Fantastic, and Doctor Strange.

And if everything flows according to the leaks, it would make sense for Marvel’s enlightened to appear at this precise moment, since the series is just being filmed. Secret Invasionwhich will be starring Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Mary Hill (Cobie Smulders) and one of the skrull generals infiltrated the Earth (Emilia Clarke). This production is supposed to reach the platform of Disney Plus sometime in this 2022.

Rumor 2: Secret Wars

In the wake of the events of the Loki series and Spider-Man: No Way Homeit was confirmed that there are many realities and in them countless variants of a single character, therefore, it is believed that Avengers 5 it would have to revolve around the multiverse. So, it is believed that the next big MCU event would have to be inspired by the powerful secret wars sagawhich just has the multiversal fight as its guiding axis, which we will obviously see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

secret wars a comic series which was published between 1984 and 1985 in which a character named The Beyonder “kidnaps” superheroes and villains from different realities and takes them to a fictional planet called Battleworld. There he will put them to fight each other, so they must form teams and create alliances in order to win these “secret wars” and be able to return to their universes.

Then it would not sound unreasonable either that the next big marvel crossover is based on this story, since it would give rise to the return of heroes played by other actors, under the argument of the avriantes, as well as the consolidation of others not so new and more recent signings, such as the next protagonists of the saga.

Who would direct Avengers 5 and when would it be released?

Until now, in the middle of Phase 4, there is no knowledge of an upcoming movie the size of Avengers and its sequels, but it is certain that the Marvel Studios President Kevin Feigemay not yet have revealed all the productions that will arrive in the coming years and even before the next stage of the UCM.

However, many directors we already know, such as James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) or the own brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (Captain America saga and Avengers Infinity War and Endgame), have already raised their hands to be considered by Kevin Feige if he wants an Avengers 5 movie.

Be supposed to Phase 4 of the MCU should end between 2023 and 2024 with the new Fantastic Four rebootof which nothing is known yet, since it was known that he would direct it jon watts, the man behind the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it was only recently announced that the director was leaving the project. That means that the next big event in the Marvel Universe would have to come after 2025, that is, for Phase 5, where the Blade tapes are scheduled, the debut of dead pool and the X-Men in the MCU, as well as the sequels to Captain America and Shang-Chi.

It is still very premature to talk about exact dates, but what is a fact is that there will be a great crossover in the UCM, because in the last week of April, Kevin Feige said during the CinemaConthat Marvel is already planning all the productions for the next 10 years.

