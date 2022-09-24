When does Black Adam premiere in Mexico?

It is less and less until the new superhero (with questionable moral values) appears in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Black Adamthe character that Dwayne Johnson will play for the film distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures It is one of the most important releases left for this year and it is expected to strengthen a saga that has not yet finished finding its course since the release of Zack Snyder as a creative leader.

The new movie of DCEU will be led by Jaume Collet-Srerrawho has already worked with rock in the movie Disney who headed with Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise. The story will revolve around this character whom we will see more than five millennia after they have given him the powers of the ancient gods (which also meant that he was imprisoned). After being released, we will see how he applies what he is supposed to do justice in today’s world.

In an interview with TotalFilm, Collet-Serratalked about what could be expected from this first film of Dwayne Johnson as a superhero. “Black Adam is a disruptor in the world of DC Comicsand it has to be a disruptor in the way we make a superhero movie.”, he pointed. Furthermore, he recounted: “There was always the goal: to be new and unique in the narrative and in all its aspects”.

If you are eager to see this new movie from the DCEU that comes from the hand of Warner Bros. Pictures, we tell you that you should not wait much longer. From next October 20 it will be available in Mexico, a key country for this production where the world premiere will take place and it was revealed that rock will be visiting to promote it before its global launch.

+ Who is Jaume Collet-Serra, the director of Black Adam

As we said, Jaume Collet-Serra will be the director of this film and already has experience with Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise. In relation to his career, mention must be made of an important horror feature film that was a trend this week: The orphan. The Spanish director was responsible for leading the threads of the first film starring Isabelle Fuhrmannwhich this week released its prequel, “The Orphan: The Origin”.