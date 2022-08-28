When does Blonde movie premiere on Netflix? What is Ana de Armas’ Blonde movie about?

Attention! An incredible premiere about the life of Marilyn Monroe is coming to us on the Netflix streaming platform.

The film has been adapted from the Marilyn Monroe memoir imagined by writer Joyce Carol Oates.

This narrative will show us five parts, which correspond to the stages of Monroe’s life, Oates portrays the miserable circumstances of the education of Norma Jeane, the damage inflicted by a psychotic mother and the absence of a father, unknown and perpetually longed for. her, and the desolation and betrayal suffered after spending four years in an orphanage and later in a foster home.

We will enjoy and analyze the cobbled road that the young Monroe had to walk to reach stardom, which is not exempt from sexual favors to the heads of the studios who made her believe that she was a stupid and untalented young woman while they made millions at her expense.

We will also see, Monroe’s three marriages transmitting that insatiable need for security and love. Remarkably, she captures her breathy voice, little stutter, and almost schizoid personality that produced her fickle behavior.

When does the movie Blonde premiere on Netflix?

Blonde will be available on Netflix on September 28.