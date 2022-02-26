When does Canelo vs. Bivol fight? This is the official date in 2022

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 25.02.2022 15:52:18





Saul “Canelo” Alvarez He leaned towards the offer from the Matchroom Boxing company, so that on May 7 he would fight against Dmitry Bivol on his return to activity in the light heavyweight division to go for the WBA crown.

It was the Guadalajara fighter himself who announced the agreement without going into more details, although sources in the United States advanced that next Wednesday both fighters will offer a press conference which will explain the steps to follow.

There is even mention of the possibility that the meeting will take place in the the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegaswhere he has already beaten his own Gennady Golovkinwho is also in the Matchroom proposal for September, in addition to Julio César Chávez Jr. and Amir Khan.

???????? It’s official! #CaneloBivol

I will fight this coming May 7th against Dmitry Bivol for the WBA World Championship at 175 lbs. Soon we will confirm the venue. ???????? It’s happening! #CaneloBivol

I will fight this upcoming May 7th against Dmitry Bivol. pic.twitter.com/9K0IBCMHXD — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) February 25, 2022

Although since last November Eddy Reynoso, Guadalajara’s coach, had indicated that they were attracted to the option of Jermall Charlo Due to the repercussion that it would have, especially on American soil, and because of its quality, they ended up rejecting that option, which even seemed more generous than the one presented by Eddie Hearn.

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) had put on its table Charlo and David Benavidez in a package for about 100 million dollars, while Hearn’s offer was 85 million.

However, making it clear that he was unaware of the offers from other promoters, the British promoter had indicated that Canelo you are more interested in increasing your legacy over money.

Canelo, 31, arrives with a record of 57-1-2, of which 39 were on the fast track, while Bivol, of the same age, has a record of 19-0 with 11 knockouts.

He was already a light heavyweight champion

Canelo will go back up to 175 pounds, where he can boast that he was already WBO champion in November 2019 by beating fellow Russian Sergey Kovalev, although he had to give up the title to seek new challenges.