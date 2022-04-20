When does Costa Rica vs New Zealand play? This will be Repechage to Qatar

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

Wellington, New Zealand / 04.20.2022





One of the dates of the intercontinental playoffs was defined. the duel between New Zealand Y Costa Rica for a place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be held on June 14thIt was announced this Wednesday.

When is the Concacaf vs. Oceania Repechage played?

The intercontinental play-off had been scheduled for June 13 or 14 in Dohabut there was no definite date, same as the new zealand football federation confirmed on Twitter the date of the repechage.

Which World Cup group gets the winner of the series?

The winner of this duel will be included in Group E of the Qatar World Cupbeside Germany, Spain Y Japanas announced in the draw for the fair of FIFA.

The Costa Rican squad qualified for the playoffs after finishing in fourth place with 25 points in the qualifying rounds of Concacafbelow the United States, Mexico and Canada.

While the New Zealand national team finished first in the Oceania qualifiers, after beating Solomon Islands in the tournament Final, as the Oceania Football Confederation only has half quota for the world Cup.