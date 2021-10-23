When does Denis Dosio make money with OnlyFans? The shock figure!

The arrival on OnlyFans of Denis Dosio (like that of other creators, like Sofia Crisafulli) has certainly not gone unnoticed. Indeed, it has sparked numerous reactions and divided its audience between who is for and who is against. But how much is Denis earning thanks to the platform? The answer varies between “a lot” and “a lot”. “In less than 24 hours from opening I had over 1000 fans. It makes me happy“, The creator told Novella 2000.

So the Biccy site decided to do the math in his pocket and reveal how much Denis Dosio could have earned in 24 hours on OnlyFans: “Considering that Denis Dosio stated that in one day he had over 1000 subscriptions and that a subscription to his profile costs 15 dollars, calculator in hand he would have earned 15,000 dollars in 24 hours, for a fee of 12900 euros and a few cents“. The fans, however, would be “over 1000”, and therefore could currently be many more.

Well, if that were true, Denis would have found his gold mine. The influencer talked about it at the #GFVIPPARTY with Giulia Salemi and Gaia Zorzi:

“My brother is also on OnlyFans. We do everything in symbiosis, everything was born in chill ”.













