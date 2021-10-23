News

When does Denis Dosio make money with OnlyFans? The shock figure!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The arrival on OnlyFans of Denis Dosio (like that of other creators, like Sofia Crisafulli) has certainly not gone unnoticed. Indeed, it has sparked numerous reactions and divided its audience between who is for and who is against. But how much is Denis earning thanks to the platform? The answer varies between “a lot” and “a lot”. “In less than 24 hours from opening I had over 1000 fans. It makes me happy“, The creator told Novella 2000.

So the Biccy site decided to do the math in his pocket and reveal how much Denis Dosio could have earned in 24 hours on OnlyFans: “Considering that Denis Dosio stated that in one day he had over 1000 subscriptions and that a subscription to his profile costs 15 dollars, calculator in hand he would have earned 15,000 dollars in 24 hours, for a fee of 12900 euros and a few cents“. The fans, however, would be “over 1000”, and therefore could currently be many more.

Well, if that were true, Denis would have found his gold mine. The influencer talked about it at the #GFVIPPARTY with Giulia Salemi and Gaia Zorzi:

“My brother is also on OnlyFans. We do everything in symbiosis, everything was born in chill ”.

DENIS dosioItaliani







Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

746
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
701
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
595
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
522
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
489
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
436
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
413
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
382
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
359
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
348
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top