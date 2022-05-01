When does Doctor Strange 2 premiere in Chile

Doctor Strange 2 is nearing its premiere, and with some amazing new trailers, anticipation is building for fans.

There’s nothing left for you Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness put an end to the surprises you prepare and arrive in theaters in its worldwide premiere.

The sequel to Doctor Strange and that comes immediately after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Homebut also from the WandaVision series, has high expectations from fans due to this exploration of the Multiverse, where it has already been confirmed that several new characters will make their debut.

And while Marvel keeps releasing trailers that include winks to these superheroes that debut on the big screen of the UCM, some are still looking for tickets in a week that was already put on a while ago several pre-sale functions.

This week Marvel Studios already recommended some series and movies that you should see before the premiere of his new production, with Doctor Strange 1, WandaVision, What if…? and Spider-Man: No Way Home as keys to understand and enjoy even more the story of The Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange 2 brings back Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), plus appearances by America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). and various surprises.

When is Doctor Strange 2 released?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is officially coming to theaters Thursday May 5 in Chile and in much of the world; but there is a preview date for this Wednesday May 4.

While in streaming, Disney Plus It will be the exclusive platform and it is expected that, like the other Marvel movies, it will arrive about two months after its theatrical release.

Billboard and where to buy tickets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

Doctor Strange 2 will have pre-release functions and although it was pre-sale a while ago, there are still tickets for the first days on the billboard. Check below at each theater:

– Hotys Cinema / Cinepolis

-Cinemark

– Cineplanet