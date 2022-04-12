When does Doctor Strange 2 premiere in Mexico?

Mexico.- One of the most anticipated films for this year is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe sequel to the most acclaimed movie of 2016, where they introduced a new superhero who had a vital importance in the latest Marvel Studios movies.

Doctor Strange sequel follows the adventures of Stephen Strangethe fictional surgeon from the comics, and the Scarlet Witch, also known as Wanda Maximoffbeing a story located within Phase 4 of the most acclaimed superhero franchise in the world.

Although it was planned to hit theaters around the world in 2021, the film had to delay its release due to the delay in its production and filming due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which ended up affecting Marvel Studios projects, although now it has a new date and it is closer than ever.

When does Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere in Mexico?

The new movie from Marvel Studios It will be released on May 5 in theaters in MexicoHowever, it will be on the 06th of the same month when it reaches the whole world. Most Mexican cinemas have already started with their pre-sale of tickets.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, written by Michael Waldron; stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Synopsis: “Dr. Stephen Strange opens a portal to the multiverse by using a forbidden spell. Now his team must face a massive threat.”

