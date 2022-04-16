After the success of Spider-Man 3: No Way Home, in which he had a great participation, Benedict Cumberbatch returns to the screen with his character of Dr. Stephen Strange. When does he release Doctor Strange 2 in theaters and in streaming on Disney Plus?

Already in the trailers, Doctor Strange 2: And the Multiverse of Madness is presented as a completely different film from what is known. Although the multiverse was shown on other occasions in the last year in Marvel, as some first vestiges in WandaVision, then in Loki and, finally, in No Way Home itself, here we will see it enhanced with the presence of Strange, the Scarlet Witch and even Professor Charles Xavier of the X-Men.

Directed by Sam Raimi, responsible for the first Spider-Man trilogy, with Tobey Maguire, this new production sees Dr. Strange casting a forbidden spell that opens the door to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself and whose threat to humanity too big for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.

In addition to Cumberbatch, the film stars Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Julian Hilliard (Billy Maximoff). ) and Jett Klyne (Tommy Maximoff).

When does Doctor Strange 2 premiere in theaters and streaming on Disney Plus?

In theaters, the film opens in most markets the week of May 4, 2022. Unlike Spider-Man 3: No Way Home, which was a Sony Pictures production, Doctor Strange is 100% Marvel, so it’s going straight to Disney Plus, in all markets, to be seen in streaming from mid-June.

The estimated window (for productions with the Disney label) between arrival in streaming after passing through the cinema is about 35/45 days, so June is the month for its arrival in the online version.

This year, Disney Plus It has very strong competition from HBO Max, which secured many premieres, especially in Latin America, so the premiere of Doctor Strange 2 will serve to show the full potential of the entertainment giant.