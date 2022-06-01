When does ‘Doctor Strange 2’ premiere on Disney + Spain? | Film and Television

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is already one of the great event-films of this 2022. The new adventure of the character embodied by benedict cumberbatch they will be seen in this new Multiverse that Marvel Studios plans, where everything is possible. And although it is a title that must be seen on a -very- large screen, there will be many people wondering when to see it again from the comfort of their homes.

since it opened Disney+the first film that made Marvel return to the cinema was black widow. The long-delayed solo film of the superheroine played by Scarlett Johansson arrived in special condition because the delicate situation of the pandemic made the factory manage to get it out directly on its platform at an additional cost. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings repeated the same procedure.



Nevertheless, Eternals went straight to theaters, leaving the idea of ​​​​the simultaneous premiere in something anecdotal -and luckily, because it ended up costing them compensation of about 40 million dollars-. Months later, they became available to Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost. This will also happen with the sequel to Doctor Strangebut when?

A supposed date for the film’s premiere on Disney+ (and yes, also on the Spanish platform) has been leaked. It’s June 22although we will have to wait for an official confirmation, since at the moment it is a rumor.



ignoring that Spider-Man: No Way Home it will not go through the platform -although it belongs to the MCU, the Sony firm, so it will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors and stay out-, if you look at the other premieres, they all range between two and almost three months until it gets available to any Disney+ profile. Although each one varied in a handful of days, you can make a direct estimate of when it will be released Doc Strange 2 from what the previous three premieres took.

If you talk about black widow, premiered on July 9, 2021 in theaters -and with an additional fee on the platform-, and it was not released until October 6 of the same year and made available to all users. If it counts, those who wanted to see the film again for free in Disney+ they had to wait 89 days, or what is the same, 2 months and 27 days.

As to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the wait was shortened. It could also be seen on the platform from the day of its premiere -with its corresponding additional fee- on September 3, 2021, although it became available to all subscribers 70 days later. It was November 12, 2021, that is, 2 months and 9 days.

Eternals, which was the first film of this new batch that was exclusively released in theaters on November 5, 2021; arrived on the platform as a late Christmas present on January 12, 2022. 2 months and a week passed, which add up to a total of 68 days.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It does not have a date already stipulated to know when it can be seen again on Disney +, something that fans are looking forward to considering the wide variety of references and easter-eggs it has. But if you look at the data provided, It would not have to go beyond the next month of July to follow in the wake of the other films. Will the omens of his fans come true and will it really be released on June 22?



Of course, as we recommend in our review, the film is quite a show that must be enjoyed on a big screen. Also, considering all the details of the future of the MCU that it reveals, it is not worth risking all the spoilers that will surround it. So in the absence of the Eye of Agamotto that allows you to travel to the future, better go to your trusted cinema and enjoy the movie.

