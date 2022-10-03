When does Emily in Paris season 3 premiere on Netflix?

Attention fans Emily in Paris!

This 2022 we will have the third season of the series starring actress Lily Collins, which on June 1 began filming its season 3 in Paris.

After what we saw at the end of the second season, the first thing we should see is where Emily will be at the beginning of season 3. The character was deciding whether to return to Chicago to take control of her life again or stay in Paris. after Sylvie offered him the opportunity to join a new marketing company.

Darren Star, creator of the series commented the following:

“The thing about this decision is that there is no right decision. There is no decision that makes everyone happy or even makes Emily happy. She has some tough choices and she’s in the middle of a lot of sticky situations at the end of the season.”

In this season we will see Lily Collins heading the bill for the series, along with Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Kate Walsh, among others.

When does the third season of Emily in Paris premiere on Netflix?

The series will premiere on December 21, 2022 in Netflix.