When does fiber arrive at my home? Updated the info on the official website

We have repeatedly talked about how various tools exist to monitor the state of development of the high-speed network in Italy. It was even 2016 when the BandaUltralarga website opened. At that time, the work focused mainly on 100Mbps fiber. Today, however, times have changed and the current plan Italy at 1 Giga talks about bringing the fast connection (FTTH wired or wireless) to at least 300 Mbps across the country.

The same site has recently been updated, finally showing an even more complete profile of the development of the high-speed network in Italy, also offering a clearer look at which are the famous white, gray or black areas. Let’s try to summarize: