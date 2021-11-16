When does fiber arrive at my home? Updated the info on the official website
We have repeatedly talked about how various tools exist to monitor the state of development of the high-speed network in Italy. It was even 2016 when the BandaUltralarga website opened. At that time, the work focused mainly on 100Mbps fiber. Today, however, times have changed and the current plan Italy at 1 Giga talks about bringing the fast connection (FTTH wired or wireless) to at least 300 Mbps across the country.
The same site has recently been updated, finally showing an even more complete profile of the development of the high-speed network in Italy, also offering a clearer look at which are the famous white, gray or black areas. Let’s try to summarize:
- White zone: area without high-speed networks and without coverage plans of private operators
- Gray area: area with high-speed networks (at least 1) or with a private coverage plan of a private operator
- Black zone: area with high-speed networks (at least 2) or with the private coverage of at least 2 private operators on the level
Today the BandaUltralarga site explicitly gives you this information, also clearly separating which are the coverage plans for a specific civic and what is the current state. The column on the left will show you if there is already an opratore who has declared their intention to cover your number and within what year, or if it will be covered by the 1 Giga Italy plan, therefore in any case by 2026. On the right, instead, the high-speed network currently available at that house.