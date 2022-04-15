When does ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ return in spring 2022?

ads

The national obsession with Grey’s Anatomy isn’t going away any time soon. It is one of the most popular medical dramas in history, and its top-tier status is only further demonstrated when all 18 seasons are taken into account.

The first episode of Grey’s Anatomy premiered in 2005 starring Ellen Pompeo in the title role of Meredith Grey, saving lives and working with a group of dedicated young doctors at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital (now Gray Sloan Memorial).

Although most of the physicians in this program started at the center as residents, most graduated to higher levels and more impressive degrees. Grey’s Anatomy season 18 has been a whirlwind of ups and downs for the medical staff in their personal lives and on the clock. We feel as if we have lived a hundred years just during this season. Now that we’re nearing the end of Season 18, there’s a month-long hiatus during the spring of 2022. When will it be resurrected? This is what we know.

Source: ABCWhen does ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ come back?

Grey’s Anatomy is making another triumphant return on Thursday, May 5. This is just three weeks before the season 18 finale, which will air on May 26 and coincide with the show’s 400th episode.

Speaking of returns, the May 5 episode will also feature a visit from Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), who we suspect is intervening since Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood), chief of pediatric surgery at Gray Sloan , left earlier at the station.

This delay may be related to a temporary production halt in January 2022. According to Fanside, the COVID-19 Omicron variant was making its way into some shows, causing Grey’s Anatomy, as well as Station 19 and The Rookie , take a short break. Station 19 is also down for a month so this could be verified.

Where do we leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ before the break?

The last time we dropped off our heroes at Gray Sloan Memorial, things weren’t looking good for the hospital’s residency program. After Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) loses a patient when he goes against the Webber Method, he falls into a deep depression and hides in the basement of his mother’s house. Despite repeated attempts to persuade him to return to work, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), of The Webber Method, is unable to convince Levi that losing this patient was not his fault.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, someone anonymously reported the residency program (and, in particular, what was happening with the Webber Method) to the Council for Medical Accreditation. They quickly send representatives to evaluate the show, which naturally adds to Dr. Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) stress.

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is finally back in Seattle and is joined by her boyfriend, Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), who is in town to perform a groundbreaking transplant surgery that involves transplanting a pig’s kidney into a kidney. a man in a coma who donated his body to science. Before Meredith returned, she was offered a job at the Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis where, luckily, Nick lives and works.

Unfortunately, upon learning that Meredith was considering leaving, Miranda actually has a thing for her. This feels a lot like a moment that had to happen because cheap shots are exchanged, causing Miranda to have a panic attack. She’s got a lot on her plate! After realizing that Miranda, and possibly the entire hospital, could never see her as more than the resident she was when she started, Meredith tells Nick that she will take the job from her.

During all of this, Levi’s mother accidentally falls down the stairs at their house and Levi, with the help of Richard over the phone, performs some life-saving emergency procedures that hopefully save his life. Unfortunately, her mother fell while she and Levi were discussing the fact that her mother was the one who reported the Gray Sloan residency program to the Board on Medical Accreditation.

Despite putting forth his best efforts and showing the Council on Medical Accreditation that there is a lot of heart in Gray Sloan Memorial’s residency program, he puts himself to the test with only a few weeks to make the necessary changes to get the program back on track. Now we have to wait a month to see if Meredith leaves, if the residency program survives, if Levi’s mom is okay, and if Miranda finally finds some peace in her soul.

Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, May 5 at 9 pm EST on ABC.

