When does I Am Groot take place in the MCU timeline?

The “I Am Groot” series enriches phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Find out everything you need to know about Marvel Studios’ “My Name is Groot” series, including where it sits in the MCU timeline.

What is the series about?

I Am Groot is an American animated series of short films created by Ryan Little for streaming service Disney+. Based on the character Groot from marvel comicsit features characters from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Vin Diesel reprises his role as the voice of Baby Groot in the MCU films, with bradley cooper as Rocket.

How many episodes are there?

The first season of I Am Groot consists of five episodes which will be available from August 10, 2022 on Disney+.

Where is I Am Groot in the MCU timeline?

The executive producer Brad Winderbaum revealed that I Am Groot takes place after the events of the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), but before the post-credits scene. In the post-credits scene, we see the Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) talk to a teenage Groot. This represents a leap forward in time, as Groot was only seen as a child in the film.

In the MCU timeline, I Am Groot is located after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2but before the post-credits scene of the film by james gunn.

Winderbaum explains to ComicBook: ‘It’s a narrow window, isn’t it? It actually takes place between the end of Guardians 2 and before the tag scene in Guardians 2. So it’s in this narrow window where Groot is in this sort of post-child stage of development. And that’s something that really got James excited [Gunn]the director of Guardians, and James was also familiar with Kirsten’s work [Lepore]the director of I Am Groot, and he was equally enthusiastic about working with her.‘

