When does it premiere and who is in the cast?

BRAD Pitt stars in the trailer for Bullet Train released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on March 2.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is helming the star-studded film with Sandra Bullock, Joey King, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson among the cast.

When is Bullet Train released?

Bullet Train will be released in theaters on July 15, 2022.

“Going back to work is never as easy as you think…especially with the world’s deadliest assassins on board,” the film’s trailer’s YouTube caption reads.

Sony describes the film as a “hilarious and hilarious action thriller” about five “eclectic and diverse assassins” who meet on a train from Tokyo to Morioka, “all with connected but conflicting goals.”

Who is in the cast of Bullet Train?

Brad Pitt – Ladybug

Pitt is seen in an action-packed knife fight with Bad Bunny in the trailer released on March 2.

He plays the role of Ladybug.

A stunt coordinator told Variety that Pitt did “95 percent of his own stunts.”

Sandra Bullock

Bullock locates Marie Beetle, who is the handler of Brad Pitt’s character Ladybug.

The role of Bullock was originally supposed to be played by Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta), who left the project due to a scheduling conflict with House of Gucci.

The actress and Pitt share a hairdresser who connected them. Sandra agreed to star in the film if Pitt made a cameo appearance in Lost City, Entertainment Weekly revealed.

joey king

The Kissing Booth actress, who announced her engagement to Steven Piet in February, plays Prince, who hides his psychotic nature behind the facade of a schoolgirl.

Aaron Taylor Johnson

Taylor-Johnson plays Tangerine, who works as a duo with Lemon (played by Brian Tyree Henry) to lower their marks, according to Collider.

Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to action movies: the British actor is perhaps best known for Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

bad bunny

Bullet Train is the first major movie role for rapper Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito A Martínez Ocasio.

The Puerto Rican star plays Kitty in Narcos: Mexico and has appeared in WWE wrestling events.

Zazie Beetz

Beetz reteams with Leitch, who directed her in Deadpool 2, where she played a sidekick to Ryan Reynolds’ character.

She plays the role of the Hornet.

Where was Bullet Train filmed?

Bullet Train is set “in the context of a non-stop journey through modern Japan”, however it was actually filmed in Los Angeles, California.

Production began in October 2020 while filming began in November 2020 and ended

Sony describes Bullet Train as an “original movie event.”

Zak Olkewicz wrote the screenplay based on the book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka.

Director David Leitch is producing, along with Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua.